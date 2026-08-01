DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / 'To protect our citizens': Italy temporarily suspends Schengen agreement with Spain over Ceuta migrant crisis

'To protect our citizens': Italy temporarily suspends Schengen agreement with Spain over Ceuta migrant crisis

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:48 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Rome [Italy], August 1 (ANI): Italy has temporarily suspended its open-border travel with Spain following a major surge of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in North Africa, stating that the decision was taken to safeguard Italian citizens and protect European frontiers.

Advertisement

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced the decision to pause the Schengen agreement with Spain on Friday. He explained that the provisional step had become necessary after thousands of migrants crossed into Ceuta from Morocco.

Advertisement

"The temporary suspension of Schengen with Spain is a necessary choice to safeguard the security of our citizens and defend the European borders," Tajani said in a post on X.

Advertisement

The foreign minister highlighted that the move is permitted under European Union regulations and had become "unavoidable" as a result of the border situation in Ceuta. The pause will remain in effect for one month starting Saturday, according to the Italian interior ministry.

Tajani further referred to the developments in Ceuta as a "shared responsibility" among EU member states, calling on European partners to act collectively to prevent unmonitored migration into the bloc.

Advertisement

"We must work together to prevent uncontrolled migrant flows from entering EU territory, with all the consequent risks and the threat of terrorism, which must be countered without hesitation," Tajani added.

The directive followed remarks by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who urged decisive action after characterising footage from Ceuta, showing mass attempts to enter Spanish land, as "shocking".

Meloni indicated that Rome stood ready to enforce emergency provisions to secure its national borders and ensure public safety.

Ceuta and Melilla, Spain's two territories in North Africa, serve as the European Union's sole land borders with the African continent and regularly experience migration pressure.

However, Spanish authorities noted that the latest arrivals represented an unprecedented volume. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts