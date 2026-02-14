Washington DC [US], February 14 (ANI): The US Chamber of Commerce and the US-India Business Council (USIBC) are leading a high-level delegation of American CEOs and senior technology leaders to India's AI Impact Summit 2026, one of the most consequential global convenings on artificial intelligence this year.

In a post on its verified X account, the US-India Business Council announced the delegation, emphasising its official role as a Summit Partner and the opportunity to represent industry voices from both nations.

"The US Chamber of Commerce and the US-India Business Council are leading a high-level delegation of American CEOs and senior technology leaders to India's AI Impact Summit 2026 -- one of the most consequential global convenings on artificial intelligence this year. As an official Summit Partner, we are proud to bring the voice of American and Indian industry to the table."

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the U.S.-India Business Council are leading a high-level delegation of American CEOs and senior technology leaders to India’s AI Impact Summit 2026- one of the most consequential global convenings on artificial intelligence this year. 🤝 As an… — U.S.-India Business Council (@USIBC) February 13, 2026

The announcement underscores AI's profound influence on the global economy and positions the US-India technology partnership as key to steering this change responsibly.

"AI is reshaping every sector of the global economy. The US-India technology partnership will help ensure this transformation is guided by democratic values, market-driven innovation, and responsible governance."

Building on the US Chamber's established leadership in international AI forums, the delegation will actively participate in a range of engagements during the Summit.

"Our delegation will engage across public and closed-door sessions -- building on the Chamber's leadership at global AI summits in France, the UK, and beyond -- while meeting with US and Indian government leaders, state ministers, and global industry executives."

These interactions aim to strengthen collaboration in emerging technologies, with a clear focus on strategic priorities.

"From AI and critical minerals to quantum computing and advanced communications, this week is about deepening strategic alignment and accelerating public-private collaboration."

USIBC highlighted the complementary strengths of the two countries in innovation, framing their joint efforts as central to shaping AI's global trajectory.

"The United States and India are home to the world's most dynamic innovation ecosystems. Together, we can lead the future of AI."

This initiative aligns with USIBC's earlier declaration of its official partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for the Summit, which seeks to advance responsible AI innovation and convene diverse leaders to influence the digital economy.

India is set to host the India AI Impact Summit from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam, bringing together governments, industry leaders, researchers, startups, students, and citizens from across the world.

The Summit serves as a pivotal global platform to develop a future-oriented agenda for inclusive, responsible, and impactful AI. It moves beyond high-level discussions to deliver tangible outcomes that drive economic growth, social development, and sustainable AI use.

Structured around three core pillars -- People, Planet, and Progress -- the event will feature focused discussions on employment and skilling, sustainable and energy-efficient AI, and broader economic and social progress.

Seven thematic working groups, co-chaired by representatives from the Global North and Global South, will present concrete deliverables, including proposals for AI Commons, trusted AI tools, shared compute infrastructure, and sector-specific compendiums of AI use cases.

Participants will explore AI's effects on professions and industries, emerging skill needs in the job market, startup engagement opportunities with investors and partners, and AI's role in supporting farmers, small businesses, and service providers.

Sessions will cover AI safety, governance, ethical use, data protection, and India's approach to sovereign AI, including indigenous foundation models for strategic sectors.

A major highlight is the AI Impact Expo, showcasing practical AI applications in healthcare, agriculture, education, climate action, energy efficiency, and accessibility -- demonstrations designed to illustrate how AI addresses real-world challenges and enhances service delivery.

The Summit will also spotlight national skilling efforts, such as "Yuva AI for All", a free and accessible course to build basic AI awareness among students and professionals. (ANI)

