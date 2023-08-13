Toll hits 80, questions raised over warnings

Wailuku (Hawaii), August 12
The death toll from the Maui wildfires rose to 80 on Friday as search teams combed through the smoldering ruins of Lahaina, and Hawaiian officials sought to determine how the inferno spread so rapidly through the historic resort town with little warning.
The fires became the deadliest natural disaster in the state's history, surpassing that of a tsunami that killed 61 people on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1960, a year after Hawaii joined the US.
Officials have warned that search teams with cadaver dogs could still find more dead from the fire that torched 1,000 buildings and left thousands homeless, likely requiring many years and billions of dollars to rebuild. “Nobody has entered any of these structures that have burned down and that's where we unfortunately anticipate that the death toll will rise significantly,” U.S. Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii told MSNBC.
In a late evening statement, Maui County said that the death toll had risen to 80. The Lahaina fire that spread from the brush to town was still burning but 85% contained, the county said earlier. Two other wildfires on the island were 80% and 50% contained.
Three days after the disaster, it remained unclear whether some residents had received any warning before the fire engulfed their homes.
The island has emergency sirens intended to warn of natural disasters and other threats, but they did not appear to have sounded during the fire.
“I authorized a comprehensive review this morning to make sure that we know exactly what happened and when,” Hawaii Governor Josh Green told CNN, referring to the warning sirens.
Officials have not offered a detailed picture of precisely what notifications were sent out, and whether they were done via text message, email or phone calls. — PTI
Oprah spotted helping residents
- Veteran talk show host Oprah Winfrey has come forward to show support for the island of Maui amid the current wave of deadly wildfires
- She was recently spotted at shelters on Maui visiting people displaced by the wildfires and bringing much-needed supplies
