Toll nears 6 mn as Covid enters 3rd year

PTI

Bangkok: The official global toll from Covid is on the verge of eclipsing 6 million, underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over. The toll, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, stood at 59,97,994 as of Sunday afternoon. AP

2 ministers sacked, cracks in SL govt

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Water Supply Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara on Monday said he will boycott cabinet meetings to protest the sacking of his two colleagues by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during a snap cabinet reshuffle last week, underlining fissures within the ruling coalition government.