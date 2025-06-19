Tony Blair was 'surprised' over work achieved by BJP govt in 100 days in Delhi: Manjinder Sirsa

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said that former UK Prime Minister Tony Blar was "surprised" at the work BJP government has achieved in the first 100 days of its tenure in the national capital.

Blair met CM Rekha Gupta and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa at the Delhi Secretariat here on Thursday.

"Former Prime Minister Tony Blair, who came to meet Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. There was a discussion about the services they provide through NGOs. We also discussed that CM Rekha Gupta completed that in 100 days... He was surprised that achieving this much work in 100 days was possible... He is amused to meet the chief minister of over 30 million people, a very significant figure when compared to the European population," Sirsa said.

"He also explained how PM Modi's vision influences his work. He stated that he would meet the Foreign Minister to congratulate him on India's status today, which compels global relationships; being a friend of India means being a friend of the world, while being an enemy of India isolates one," he added.

Blair also met the Andhra Pradesh Minister and TDP leader Nara Lokesh, and Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo.

Meanwhile in a post on X, Sirsa said, "Honoured to welcome former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair during his visit to meet Delhi CM Smt. Rekha Gupta Ji. He showed great interest in the work being done in Delhi under new BJP Govt. He was deeply impressed by the transformative work done in just 100 days... from strengthening public healthcare and launching pro-environment drives to impactful welfare schemes that are truly touching lives. Under the dynamic leadership of CM Rekha Gupta Ji and guided by PM Narendra Modi ji's vision, Delhi is fast becoming a model of inclusive and effective governance." (ANI)

