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Home / World / "Too little response from international community": Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls for support after fresh Russian drone strikes

"Too little response from international community": Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls for support after fresh Russian drone strikes

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ANI
Updated At : 12:52 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Kyiv [Ukraine], September 9 (ANI): The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated. On Wednesday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that a Russian drone strike at an apartment had caused four injuries. Zelenskyy blamed world leaders for not doing enough to block Russian action.

" This morning in Kyiv, a Russian drone struck an apartment building. Four people were injured. As always, our rescuers responded swiftly, and the fire has now been extinguished. Last night in the Odesa region, the international Starokozache border crossing with Moldova was hit. Operations there have been suspended. Tragically, two people were killed and three others were injured. Sixteen people were evacuated by rescuers. My condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. Efforts are also underway to deal with the aftermath of the Russian attack in the Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv regions,"  he said

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"Unfortunately, there has been too little response from the international community to these strikes, which are taking people’s lives practically every day. But a response is needed – Moscow must not go into the winter believing that it can get away with missile and drone terror without consequences. The aggression must be stopped here and now, before it spreads any further. And it is important that sanctions and support for Ukraine work effectively toward this goal. The partners who can help know exactly what is needed every day. And I thank everyone who is helping to the best of their ability," he added.

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On September 7, Zelenskyy on Sunday described the territorial issue as “relevant” to efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, while saying that some of the most complex questions could ultimately be resolved only at the level of national leaders, following talks with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy said three rounds of discussions with the US delegation had taken place and described them as substantive, expressing hope that the talks would help revive negotiations and produce a lasting peace agreement.

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Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia welcomes the efforts of US President Donald Trump in trying to bring peace to the region.

“We welcome the efforts of American President Trump,” he said.The Kremlin spokesperson asserted that Russia had never wanted the war, saying Moscow was seeking to stop the conflict that had been launched earlier. “We actually never wanted this war. What we're trying to do, we're trying to stop the war that was launched before, and it was not launched by us,” Peskov said.

With Russia resuming strikes, that peace appears to be far from within reach. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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