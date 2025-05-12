Top brass of Pak Army, police offer prayers at LeT terrorists' 'funeral' slain in Op Sindoor

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): India released the names of Pakistani officials present at the funeral of LeT terrorist Abdul Rauf, who was killed in Operation Sindoor.

Funeral of killed terrorists in Muridke, like LeT Commander Abdul Rauf, a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by US Treasury, was carried out in Pakistan, according to the Ministry of Defence.

The top brass of Pakistan Army and Inspector General of Police in Pakistan's Punjab were seen attending the funeral and offering prayers. It was attended by- Lt Gen Fayyaz Hussain, Major General Rao Imran, Brigadier Mohd Furqan from Administration, Usman Anwar Pakistan Punjab Legislator and Malik Sohaib Ahmed.

Advertisement

Operation Sindoor targeted a total of nine terror camps in PoJK and Pakistan. In PoJK, Sawal Nala, Syedna Bilal, Gulpur, Barnala, and Abbas were targeted. In Pakistan, Bhawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, Mehmoona Joya were targeted.

As per the Ministry of Defence, there are 21 terrorist camps identified in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan- Sawal Nala, Syed na Bilal, Maskar-e-Aqsa, Chelabandi, Abdullah bin Masood, Dulai, Garhi Habibullah, Batrasi, Balakot, Oghi, Boi, Sensa, Gulpur, Kotli, Barali, Dungi, Barnala, Mehmoona Joya, Sarjal, Mudrike and Bahawalpur.

Advertisement

India neutralized terrorists in Muridke in Bahawalpur.

Khalid Abu Akasha, a terrorist killed on May 7 was involved in smuggling of arms, ammunition from Afghanistan to Pakistan while based in Peshawar. Trained LeT terrorist who operated in J&K and exfiltrated back. He recently shifted to LeT headquarters in Muridke and was part of Central Committee of LeT.

He worked closely with Central LeT/ JuD entities: Yahya Mujahid, Qari Yakub Sheikh, Abdul Rehman, Khalid Waleed, Engineer Haris Dar and Abdul Rehman Abid, the Ministry of Defence stated.

Mudassir Khadian Khas, another terrorist LeT Operative and in-charge of Muridke Terrorist Camp worked with Hafiz Abdul Rauf, the Chairman of the Al Khidmat Committee, as his Security in Charge. He also worked with Hafiz Khalid Waleed, the General Secretary PMML, Lahore. He is the son-in-law of Hafiz Mohammad Saeed.

Khas was a close associate of Saifullah Khalid Kasuri (LeT Deputy Chief), who had recruited him.

Mohammad Hassan Khan, another terrorist targeted during Operation Sindoor, was the son of Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri (JeM Operational Commander, Amir, POJK). He used to operate from Syedna Bilal terrorist camp with Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri (Amir, JeM PoJK) and Ashiq Negroo (JeM Indian Fugitive) and was involved in Pulwama Attack of 2019.

He used to accompany Asghar Khan Kashmiri to Islamabad to attend Shura Meetings. He also coordinated with Shakargarh-based JeM operative, viz Mohammad Adnan Ali, Ali Kashif Jaan and Mohammad Yasir.

Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, another terrorist was the eldest brother-in-law and advisor of JeM Chief Maulana Masood Azhar. He was the overall in-charge of JeM headquarters at Bahawalpur.

Jameel was a Shura member of JeM and a close confidante, or family member of Masood Azhar. Used to oversee terrorist operations organised from Bahawalpur.

He visited PoJK to motivate youth to join Jihad against India and raising funds for JeM, said the Ministry of Defence.

As India targeted the terror groups during Operation Sindoor in precise operations, Pakistan damaged a Gurudwara and Madarasa at Poonch.

The Operation displayed India's air defence preparedness.

The defence ministry showed destroyed Pakistani drones at Ramnagar, Naushera and Miran Sahib.

Meanwhile, India insisted on direct communication between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs), rejecting any third-party assurances or back-channel negotiations, reflecting its commitment to resolving conflicts through established military channels, according to the sources.

The escalation between India and Pakistan intensified after Pakistan launched drone attacks targeting Indian sites, prompting a swift and forceful response from India.

India's Operation Sindoor is seen as a "new normal" in counter-terrorism, signalling that any hostile action from Pakistan would be met with a decisive and precise response.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on May 8 that Pahalgam terror attack was "original escalation" by Pakistan and India responded in "controlled, precise, measured, considered and non-escalatory" manner through precise strikes on terror infrastructure early on Wednesday. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)