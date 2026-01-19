Brussels [Belgium], January 19 (ANI): European leaders have affirmed that they "will uphold" the sovereignty of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark to protect Europe's strategic economic and security interests amid US President Donald Trump's interest in taking over the Arctic island.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement on X that she spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss recent tensions.

"Together we stand firm in our commitment to uphold the sovereignty of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark. We will always protect our strategic economic and security interests. We will face these challenges to our European solidarity with steadiness and resolve," she added in her X post.

Following this, US President Trump issued a statement, saying, "NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that 'you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.' Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!"

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke with Trump on Sunday (local time) regarding the security situation in Greenland and the Arctic, amid the US threat to impose a 10 per cent tariff on Denmark and other European Union countries.

Rutte said he would meet Trump later this week in Davos.

On X, he posted, "Spoke with POTUS regarding the security situation in Greenland and the Arctic. We will continue working on this, and I look forward to seeing him in Davos later this week." Rutte did not share further details of the discussion.

Several European countries have released a joint statement showing solidarity with Denmark and Greenland. Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom said that the 'Arctic Endurance' exercise does not pose a threat to anyone and emphasised that the threat of tariffs undermines transatlantic relations and risks a dangerous downward spiral.

On Saturday, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on the United Kingdom and other European countries unless they agree to sell Greenland. In his post, Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory.

He offered to negotiate with the European nations but warned of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026, if a deal wasn't reached, stating it was "time for Denmark to give back" after years of US support.

Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland are the countries Trump mentioned in his post, which are now under fire from his tariff threats. (ANI)

