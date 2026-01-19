DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Top European leaders vow to uphold Greenland's sovereignty as Trump, seeking takeover, says "It will be done"

Top European leaders vow to uphold Greenland's sovereignty as Trump, seeking takeover, says "It will be done"

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:05 AM Jan 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Brussels [Belgium], January 19 (ANI): European leaders have affirmed that they "will uphold" the sovereignty of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark to protect Europe's strategic economic and security interests amid US President Donald Trump's interest in taking over the Arctic island.

Advertisement

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement on X that she spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to discuss recent tensions.

Advertisement

"Together we stand firm in our commitment to uphold the sovereignty of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark. We will always protect our strategic economic and security interests. We will face these challenges to our European solidarity with steadiness and resolve," she added in her X post.

Advertisement

Following this, US President Trump issued a statement, saying, "NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that 'you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.' Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!!"

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke with Trump on Sunday (local time) regarding the security situation in Greenland and the Arctic, amid the US threat to impose a 10 per cent tariff on Denmark and other European Union countries.

Advertisement

Rutte said he would meet Trump later this week in Davos.

On X, he posted, "Spoke with POTUS regarding the security situation in Greenland and the Arctic. We will continue working on this, and I look forward to seeing him in Davos later this week." Rutte did not share further details of the discussion.

Several European countries have released a joint statement showing solidarity with Denmark and Greenland. Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom said that the 'Arctic Endurance' exercise does not pose a threat to anyone and emphasised that the threat of tariffs undermines transatlantic relations and risks a dangerous downward spiral.

On Saturday, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on the United Kingdom and other European countries unless they agree to sell Greenland. In his post, Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory.

He offered to negotiate with the European nations but warned of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026, if a deal wasn't reached, stating it was "time for Denmark to give back" after years of US support.

Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland are the countries Trump mentioned in his post, which are now under fire from his tariff threats. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts