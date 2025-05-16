Top government, industry leaders select Make it in Emirates Awards 2025 winners

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 16 (ANI/WAM): The jury panel of the third Make it in the Emirates Awards has gathered to identify the winners for the awards recognising companies, innovators, and individuals driving the UAE's industrial transformation.

Advertisement

The winners will be announced on Day 1 of Make it in the Emirates 2025, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from May 19 to 22.

Organised by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), the Make it in the Emirates Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and recognise individuals who have contributed to the UAE's industrial sector through localisation, technology leadership, manufacturing excellence, and youth empowerment.

Advertisement

This year's panel of judges features a distinguished group of leaders from across government, industry, and academia, including Dr Sultan AlNeyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT; Dr Farah AlZarouni, Assistant Undersecretary for the Standards and Regulations Sector at MoIAT; Hamad Al Marar, CEO of Edge Group; Shaista Asif, Group CEO of PureHealth; Norinao Sato, President and CEO of Yokogawa Middle East & Africa; Prof. Steve Liu, Associate Vice President for Research at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI); Ahmed Rahma Al Masood, Board Director of Al Masood Group; and Samia Bouazza, Group CEO and Managing Director of Multiply Group.

During the meeting, the jury identified the winners across nine categories under five strategic pillars: In-Country Value, Factory of the Future, Industry Enablers, Leadership and Talent, and UAE Traditional Crafts (individuals and companies).

Advertisement

Dr. AlNeyadi, said: "In line with the directives of our leadership, the UAE places strong emphasis on the role of youth in driving sustainable economic development. They are the foundation of our industrial and advanced technology sectors. Through these awards, we celebrate their achievements and honor the next generation of Emirati pioneers shaping the future of industry."

Commenting on the jury gathering, Al Suwaidi said: "The Make it in the Emirates Awards reflect the UAE's vision of building a globally competitive industrial sector contributing to advancing an innovation-based economy. This year's exceptional jury, comprising leaders with deep expertise and insight, helped us recognise and honour the UAE's most outstanding industrial achievements during the fourth edition of Make it in the Emirates."

Held under the theme "Advanced Industries. Accelerated," Make it in the Emirates 2025 is set to be the largest edition yet. It will feature over 700 exhibitors, showcase more than 3,800 UAE-made products, and attract over 30,000 visitors.

The event reinforces the UAE's commitment to advancing industry, fostering strategic partnerships, and accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies.

Make it in the Emirates 2025 is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), organised by Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Group, and held alongside strategic partners, the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and ADNOC. (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)