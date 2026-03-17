Top Iranian official Ali Larijani killed in overnight strike by IDF, confirms Israeli Defence Minister Katz

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 17 (ANI): Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday confirmed Ali Larijani, Iranian Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, was killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in an overnight airstrike in Tehran as the conflict in West Asia escalates.

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Confirming the development, Katz said, "Larijani and the Basij commander were eliminated tonight and joined the head of the destruction plan, Khamenei, and all the thwarted members of the evil axis in the depths of hell," as quoted by TPS.

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According to TPS, Katz stated that the strike took place following orders from him and the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

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"The Prime Minister and I have instructed the [Israel Defense Forces] to continue hunting down the leadership of the regime of terror and oppression in Iran," he stated.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I have instructed the IDF to continue hunting down the leadership of the regime of terror and oppression in Iran and to repeatedly cut off the head of the octopus and not let it grow," Katz added, as quoted by TPS.

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Earlier, the IDF confirmed that Gholamreza Soleiman, the Commander of Iran's Basij paramilitary force, was also killed in the same series of attacks.

"Yesterday, the IDF targeted & eliminated Gholamreza Soleimani, who operated as commander of the Basij unit for the past 6 years. Under Soleimani, the Basij unit led the main repression operations in Iran, employing severe violence, widespread arrests, and the use of force against civilian demonstrators," the IDF said in a post on X.

Considered to be a key power broker in Tehran, Larijani held significant influence within the country's political establishment and recently delayed the formal announcement of Mojtaba Khamenei as the next Supreme Leader, highlighting his role in shaping internal power dynamics, as reported by TPS.

Separately, the Israel Defense Forces carried out a strike on a large underground Hezbollah weapons facility in southern Lebanon's Kfara area, targeting stockpiles that reportedly included cruise missiles and hundreds of rockets.

Earlier on Monday, Ali Larijani issued a message to the Arab world saying that Iran remains "steadfast" in its fight against the US and Israel.

He said Iran cannot be "expected to stand idly by with its hands tied" while US bases are located in neighbouring countries.

"The confrontation today is, in reality, between America and Israel on one side, and Muslim Iran and the forces of resistance on the other. Which side are you on, then?" he said.

Larijani also called for Muslim unity, stressing that Iran does not seek "hegemony" over the region. (ANI)

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