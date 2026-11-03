Top Iranian officials push military to consider Qatari deal as potential US conflict looms: Report 

Tehran [Iran], November 3 (ANI): Top Iranian officials are pushing the country’s military leadership to consider a Qatari-brokered deal as a potential conflict with the United States looms.

According to Al Arabiya, current Iranian internal assessments indicate that a resumption of direct war with the United States is now considered the most likely scenario by Tehran.

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Despite these alarming military projections, senior Iranian political figures have actively interceded to advocate for a diplomatic resolution.

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have strongly advised the nation's military leadership to engage constructively with a proposal submitted by Qatari mediators to halt the conflict, Al Arabiya reported, citing sources.

The report further reveals that Qatari envoys recently travelled directly to Tehran with a strict and limited mandate. Rather than conducting extended rounds of negotiations, the mediators arrived in the capital solely to collect Iran's official and definitive response to the proposed framework.

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While political leaders continue to push for an open diplomatic path, military strategists in Iran remain deeply sceptical of maintaining peace and view a return to active confrontation with American forces as the primary trajectory moving forward.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that his administration would work to resolve problems through dialogue regarding difficulties generated by outside actors, as conveyed by the Iranian president's office.

Addressing a meeting in Tehran with regional governors and mayors, Pezeshkian noted that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had granted the government certain authorities to pursue diplomatic solutions.

He emphasised that no one benefits from war, adding that the "enemies" would not be able to make Iran surrender. Furthermore, Pezeshkian accused Washington of attempting to disrupt cross-border commerce, vowing to "foil the enemies' plot with the people's cooperation and companionship

Concurrently, Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stated on Monday that consultations mediated by Qatar and Pakistan to end regional hostilities had become "extremely intensive" given the sensitive and critical nature of the current circumstances.

"Exchange of visits by delegations is evident, and tens of phone conversations are being held among the parties, and numerous messages are being exchanged," Araghchi said in an interview with the official news agency IRNA at the end of his visit to Turkmenistan.

He reiterated Tehran's readiness for both diplomacy and defence, noting that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen if Iran's conditions were accepted.

On September 22, Iran conveyed a seven-day proposal to the United States through intermediaries to end hostilities and reopen the vital waterway.

"We are committed to rationality, dialogue, and logic, and are ready to enter a positive engagement should the other side adopt a similar approach," Araghchi said, while warning that any further military escalation by Washington would draw a "far more bitter and severe" response.

Tensions previously escalated when Israel and the United States launched joint attacks targeting Tehran and other urban centres on February 28. (ANI)

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