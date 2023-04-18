Top Kremlin critic given 25 years in jail for treason

Moscow, April 17
A Russian court convicted a top opposition activist of treason on Monday for publicly denouncing Moscow’s war in Ukraine and sentenced him to 25 years in prison.
Vladimir Kara-Murza, Jr, an activist and journalist who twice survived poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin, has rejected the charges against him as punishment for standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin and likened the proceedings to the show trials during the rule of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.
The charges against Kara-Murza stem from a March 2022 speech to the Arizona House of Representatives in which he denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other speeches abroad. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Surat court rejects Rahul Gandhi's plea for stay on conviction in defamation case
Congress leader to challenge order in High Court
What next for Rahul Gandhi and his electoral career?
Is the court’s rejection of his application a blessing or a ...
Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep stopped at Amritsar airport as she tries to board flight to London
Kirandeep arrived at the airport at around 11.30 am, her fli...
Where is Amritpal Singh? One month on, no sight of pro-Khalistan activisit except in CCTV footage
The crackdown against Amritpal began on March 18 and members...
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to attend SCO meeting in India in May: Pakistan Foreign Office
Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch announces i...