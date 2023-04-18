Top Kremlin critic given 25 years in jail for treason

Moscow, April 17

A Russian court convicted a top opposition activist of treason on Monday for publicly denouncing Moscow’s war in Ukraine and sentenced him to 25 years in prison.

Vladimir Kara-Murza, Jr, an activist and journalist who twice survived poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin, has rejected the charges against him as punishment for standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin and likened the proceedings to the show trials during the rule of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.

The charges against Kara-Murza stem from a March 2022 speech to the Arizona House of Representatives in which he denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other speeches abroad. — AP

