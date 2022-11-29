Top Nepalese leaders discuss power-sharing

Kathmandu, November 28
Top leaders of the five-party ruling alliance led by the Nepali Congress on Monday held several rounds of intense meetings on forming a new government and power-sharing mechanism as the results of the November 20 general elections are expected to be announced soon.
The counting of votes in the elections to the House of Representatives and seven provincial assemblies, which began on November 21, is expected to be completed this week.
So far results of 158 seats have been declared. The alliance is moving towards a clear majority, allowing them to form a new government. The counting of votes is almost complete, with the results of seven seats yet to be announced.
A party needs at least 138 seats to form a majority government in the 275-member House.
