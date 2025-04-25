DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Top Russian general Yaroslav Moskalik killed in car bombing near Moscow

Top Russian general Yaroslav Moskalik killed in car bombing near Moscow

Moskalik, 59, represented the defence ministry in various negotiations
article_Author
PTI
Moscow, Updated At : 06:33 PM Apr 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Yaroslav Moskalik. Video grab/social media
Advertisement

A top Russian general was killed in a car bomb blast near Moscow on Friday, with the Foreign Ministry describing it as a terrorist act, according to a media report.

Deputy director of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Ministry of Defence, Lt. General Yaroslav Moskalik, was killed when an improvised explosive device went off, Vesti FM radio cited the Investigative Committee as saying.

"Fragments of the device were found at the site and have been sent for examination," Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Peternko said.

Advertisement

Moskalik, 59, represented the defence ministry in various negotiations.

It was not immediately confirmed whether his assassination was linked to US Envoy Steve Whitkoff's talks with the Kremlin later on Friday over Ukraine negotiations.

Advertisement

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the general's killing as a "terrorist act".

"The main question is how to stop the war in the centre of Europe, the world. We see so many victims every day. Even today, a Russian soldier was killed in a terrorist attack in Moscow," Zakharova was quoted as saying by TASS.

Several Russian military officials involved in the Ukraine campaign have been killed near their homes, hundreds of kilometres away from the battlefield, by alleged agents of Ukrainian Intelligence “SBU.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper