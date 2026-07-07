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Home / World / Top US companies seek rollback of tariffs on Brazilian Products

Top US companies seek rollback of tariffs on Brazilian Products

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ANI
Updated At : 09:28 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Sao Paulo [Brazil], July 7 (ANI): Major American companies, including The Coca-Cola Company, Tesla and eBay, have urged the US government to refrain from imposing new tariffs on Brazilian products, arguing that such measures could disrupt supply chains, raise production costs and ultimately hurt American businesses and consumers.

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The companies submitted formal comments to the Office of the United States Trade Representative as part of a public consultation on the proposed tariffs. In their filings, they warned that additional duties on imports from Brazil would weaken the competitiveness of US industries by increasing input costs and creating uncertainty in supply chains, as reported by Brasil 247.

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Coca-Cola requested that the government retain the tariff exemption on orange raw materials imported from Brazil and introduce a similar exemption or transition mechanism for lemon-based inputs used in beverage production. The company said higher tariffs could disrupt supply chains and increase manufacturing costs in the United States.

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Tesla also cautioned against broad tariff measures, stating that although it has invested heavily in building a domestic supply chain, certain critical materials and components sourced from Brazil remain unavailable in the US at the required scale and quality. The electric vehicle maker called for carefully calibrated policies that take supply chain realities into account.

Meanwhile, eBay sought exemptions for second-hand goods traded on its platform, arguing that tariffs would disproportionately affect small sellers and raise costs for millions of American consumers. The company said many low-value cross-border transactions could become economically unviable if subjected to additional import duties.

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According to the USTR, the consultation attracted 365 submissions from companies, trade associations and individuals. The responses underscore growing concern within the American business community that new tariffs on Brazilian imports could have unintended consequences for the US economy, including higher consumer prices, disrupted supply chains and reduced industrial competitiveness. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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