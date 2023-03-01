Toshakhana case: Arrest warrant against Imran

Islamabad, February 28
A Pakistani court on Tuesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former PM Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case but he was granted bail in two other cases, amid high drama outside the court where hundreds of his supporters converged in support of their leader.
Khan travelled from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore to Islamabad to appear in three cases. Additional sessions judge Zafar Iqbal issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him and adjourned the hearing till March 7 for his repeated failure to appear before the court. Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana.
