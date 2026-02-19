Islamabad [Pakistan], February 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the five-year electoral ban imposed on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan following his conviction in the Toshakhana assets concealment case, as reported by Dawn.

On Wednesday, a three-judge bench led by Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar presided over the hearing of multiple petitions filed by the PTI founder.

High-profile figures, including National Assembly Opposition Leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Senate Opposition Leader Raja Nasir Abbas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, PTI interim chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, and Barrister Ali Zafar, were in attendance at Courtroom No. 2.

According to Dawn, Justice Salahuddin Panwhar questioned why the notification of disqualification had not been legally contested earlier.

Justice Kakar noted that the ECP should be summoned to clarify the grounds for the ban.

Counsel Sardar Latif Khosa argued that while the sentence in the concealment case was suspended, the conviction itself remained.

Justice Kakar countered that the counsel had specifically requested the Islamabad High Court only for the suspension of the sentence, which was subsequently granted.

Khosa attempted to rely on the 2019 Nasir Mehmood case, asserting that the suspension of a sentence should result in the suspension of the judgement.

However, Prosecutor General Islamabad Sarwar Nahang clarified that suspending a sentence and suspending a conviction are distinct legal actions.

Dawn noted that the court directed the counsel to examine a specific section of the 2019 ruling.

The ruling stipulates that unless a conviction is explicitly suspended or an appeal is successfully overturned, "the conviction of the appellant would continue to hold the field and the disqualification would remain intact."

Justice Kakar remarked that by citing a precedent that contradicted his own argument, the counsel had hindered the court's ability to offer relief.

He jokingly suggested, "It seems your eyesight has become weak."

The judge emphasised that hearing the ECP's perspective was necessary to understand the disqualification.

As reported by Dawn, the Supreme Court has deferred the proceedings indefinitely.

In a separate matter, the bench adjourned the cipher case involving Shah Mehmood Qureshi after Special Prosecutor Zulfikar Naqvi requested more time.

Furthermore, appeals related to a defamation suit filed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif against the former premier were postponed until after Ramazan. (ANI)

