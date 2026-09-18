"Totally unacceptable": MEA raises alarm over security, navigation threat amid escalating tensions in Red Sea area

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): India has once again raised alarms over the escalation in the security situation in the Red Sea area and strongly condemned Houthi strikes targeting Saudi Arabian territory, "including on civilians and economic assets."

During a bi-weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday registered India's concerns, noting that the ongoing attacks undermine regional security while threatening the freedom of navigation through key international maritime routes such as the Bab al-Mandeb.

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Terming the ongoing escalation in hostilities as "totally unacceptable," the MEA spokesperson expressed hopes for early restoration of peace in the war-torn region.

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"We are deeply concerned about the escalation in the security situation in the Red Sea area... We have expressed our condemnation of the attacks on Saudi sovereign territory, including on civilians and economic assets. You would have also seen a statement which we issued following the attempted attack on the holy city of Makkah," he said.

"Such attacks vitiate regional security, impact or undermine regional peace and security, and also threaten freedom of navigation through the Bab al-Mandab. For various reasons, this is totally unacceptable to us. We hope that there is an early restoration of peace and stability in the region," he added.

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Additionally, the MEA has reiterated its commitment to the safety and welfare of Indian nationals abroad following an appeal regarding Indramani Nautiyal, a resident of Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand, who is reportedly being kept in a hostage-like situation in Saudi Arabia. Nautiyal reportedly faces ongoing detention due to an unpaid penalty of Rs 2.29 crore levied on the company he worked for following a road accident in 2018.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the government is actively monitoring the situation through Indian diplomatic channels.

"Whenever any issue of this nature arises involving an Indian citizen—concerning their interests or their welfare—our embassy, whether in Saudi Arabia or any other country, remains in continuous dialogue with the government there for their welfare and care," Jaiswal said.

When asked about the exact legal status and current condition of Nautiyal, the official spokesperson noted that specific case details are being gathered.

"In this case, you mentioned that he has received a prison sentence; currently, I do not have a specific response for you regarding what his exact situation is, but I will obtain the details on this matter and update you," Jaiswal added.

Reaffirming the Ministry's broader stance on overseas citizens, Jaiswal emphasised India’s diplomatic commitment to consular care:

"However, one thing I want to state is that wherever Indian citizens may be across the world, it is our commitment that we are always devoted to their safety, care, and well-being."

Indramani Nautiyal, son of Devi Ram Nautiyal and a resident of Gaursada village in Jaunpur block of Tehri Garhwal district, had travelled to Saudi Arabia in 2018 in search of employment. He was working as a truck driver with Pick Roads and Contracting Company in Riyadh, the release stated.

Despite several years having passed since the incident, the company owner has reportedly not paid the fine, estimated to be approximately Rs 2.29 crore in Indian currency. Nautiyal is allegedly being kept in a hostage-like situation and pressured to pay the amount. His wife and daughter have made efforts at various levels to secure his return to India but have been unable to obtain the required assistance. As a result, the family is facing severe mental and financial hardship.

In August, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in his letter to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, referred to the entire matter and requested that the concerned authorities be directed to take immediate steps to secure Nautiyal's release, provide him with necessary legal and financial assistance, and ensure his safe repatriation to India.

This comes against the backdrop of the simmering conflict in West Asia, with fighting intensifying in Yemen as Houthi rebels advance towards Saudi-backed government-held area, while Saudi Arabia faces growing pressure to respond.

On Wednesday, the United States placed Saudi Arabia under a Level 3 "Reconsider travel" advisory and issued a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" warning for the Yemen border, citing risks from Iranian drone and missile "attacks", armed conflict, terrorism, exit bans and local laws concerning social media activity.

The development comes as the Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen's Houthis in the south of the holy city of Makkah Al-Mukarramah, popularly known as Mecca.

However, Yemen's Houthi movement rejected Saudi Arabia's claim that the group launched a drone towards the holy city of Mecca, calling the allegation “fabrications and lies” and asserting that its operations target Saudi military and oil facilities away from Islamic holy sites.

In a statement posted on Telegram, Houthi military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree called out the Al Saud regime of Saudi Arabia, calling the attempt a deception, while denying that the rebel group posed a threat to the holy sites.

Saree said Houthi operations were directed at “its oil facilities and military bases, which are far removed from the sacred sites.”

The statement came after the Saudi-led coalition said its air defences intercepted and destroyed a drone south of Mecca on Tuesday evening before it entered the prohibited airspace around the holy city.

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki described the incident as a “hostile and terrorist act” and said the security of the Two Holy Mosques and pilgrims was a “red line”. (ANI)

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