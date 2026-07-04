"Touching lives, bringing comfort": India continues relief ops in Venezuela

Caracas [Venezuela], July 4 (ANI): The Indian Army's Field Hospital continues with its humanitarian efforts in Venezuela after the country was devastated by twin earthquakes on June 24 that claimed the lives of over 2,300 people.

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In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared a video in which a man was lauding the efforts by the Indian Army's Field Hospital in tending to the injured.

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He said, "I have been treated very well here... I am thankful."

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Touching lives. Bringing comfort. The Army Field Hospital continues its humanitarian efforts.#OperationAmistad pic.twitter.com/TRY8NjH07R — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 4, 2026

Earlier today, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil visited the field hospital set up by India under Operation Amistad and lauded the medical services provided there.

In his press statement at the end of the visit, Gil said that alongside the Ambassador of India to Venezuela, PK Ashok Babu, he witnessed the moving demonstration of solidarity and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending a helping hand.

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"We want to inform you that we have toured this field hospital. A field hospital that has been set up by the Government of India, friendly government, brotherly government. Ashok Babu, ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary, is with us here from India in Venezuela, the commander who has been in charge of operations here, the colleague Julio Leon, who is the director of the National Hippodrome Institute, President of the National Hippodrome Institute, facilities that are providing services for the installation of this hospital," he said.

Gil said further that the Indian experts have treated almost 400 people a day, offering a wide range of treatment.

"We have seen that 400 people a day are being assisted in various matters. We're going to see in the videos people who have been beaten, fractured, hematoma, during earthquakes. We have seen people who are also getting dental care, X-ray unit, minor surgery. We have even seen attention given to rescuers who have been injured during Venezuelan rescue operations who were carrying out rescue operations at the time and who had injuries rescuing their compatriots. In other words, we want comprehensive care, ambassador," he said.

Gil said that after Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez's visit to India, this is a sample of brotherhood.

"I would like to thank the government of India and its Prime Minister Modi. We recently visited India, and here's a sample of brotherhood. This is the brotherhood of peoples, serving the Venezuelan people, accompanying us in this moment of grief. I repeat, more than 400 people they are treated daily at this field hospital, primarily people who have been affected during the seismic events of June 24," he said.

Gil expressed the love and gratitude of Venezuela towards India.

"We have no words to thank you, ambassador, so, well, please forward to the Government of India, part of the Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, all our love, all our dedication, Commander, to the Armed Forces personnel, From India, who are here, doctors, nurses, paramedics, who have been working tirelessly 24 hours a day daily at this hospital, thanks to the National Hippodrome Institute, who has also been providing all the logistical support for the installation," he said.

Gil assured Venezuelans that Rodriguez has their back.

"And well, the people of Venezuela united, Venezuela is not alone, with President Delcy at the helm coordinating all these operations, the Bolivarian government, and well, thank you again," he said.

Meanwhile, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, noted that last week's earthquake in Venezuela has left more than 2,300 people dead, over 5,000 injured and nearly 16,000 homeless. (ANI)

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