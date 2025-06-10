Tourism to Israel still down two thirds from before war

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 10 (ANI/ TPS): Israel's Bureau of Statistics reported that in May 2025 126,800 who arrived in Israel, slightly up from 115,500 in May 2024, but down almost 70 per cent from 411,100 in May 2023 (before the October 7 massacre).

This is due to the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza. More specifically, most foreign airlines suspended their services to Israel for most of May after Houthi terrorists in Yemen launched a missile at Israel that struck at Ben-Gurion Airport at the start of the month.

Of the May visitors, 124,000 were tourists, compared to 114,000 in May 2024, and down two thirds from 376,400 thousand in May 2023. (ANI/ TPS)

