Tourists flee wildfire on Greek island of Rhodes

PTI

Rhodes: Thousands of tourists and residents fleeing a wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes huddled in shelters on Sunday, with many evacuated on private boats from beaches as flames menaced resorts and coastal villages. Thousands spent the night on beaches and streets. The fire brigade said 19,000 people were moved from homes and hotels, calling it the biggest safe transport of residents and tourists Greece has carried out. reuters

UK to honour relief workers with Humanitarian Medal

London: The UK government on Sunday announced a new Humanitarian Medal that will honour those who provide humanitarian relief under tough conditions in the wake of disasters such as earthquakes and conflicts overseas. The UK Cabinet Office said the new medal will only be awarded to those involved in what are classed as “Serious Emergency (Level 2)” or “Catastrophic Emergency (Level 3)” situations.