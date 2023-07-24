Tourists flee wildfire on Greek island of Rhodes

Rhodes: Thousands of tourists and residents fleeing a wildfire on the Greek island of Rhodes huddled in shelters on Sunday, with many evacuated on private boats from beaches as flames menaced resorts and coastal villages. Thousands spent the night on beaches and streets. The fire brigade said 19,000 people were moved from homes and hotels, calling it the biggest safe transport of residents and tourists Greece has carried out. reuters
UK to honour relief workers with Humanitarian Medal
London: The UK government on Sunday announced a new Humanitarian Medal that will honour those who provide humanitarian relief under tough conditions in the wake of disasters such as earthquakes and conflicts overseas. The UK Cabinet Office said the new medal will only be awarded to those involved in what are classed as “Serious Emergency (Level 2)” or “Catastrophic Emergency (Level 3)” situations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women
The Opposition has been demanding a stand-alone discussion o...
Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot
The train stands at the bridge for nearly half-an-hour
Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies
On July 17, the IAF officer sustained critical injuries afte...
Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada
Gurvinder Nath was delivering pizza at around 2.10 am on Jul...