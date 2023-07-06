 Toxic gas leak in South Africa kills 16 people, including 3 children : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Toxic gas leak in South Africa kills 16 people, including 3 children

Toxic gas leak in South Africa kills 16 people, including 3 children

Deaths were caused by nitrate gas that leaked from a gas cylinder being kept in a shack, says emergency services spokesman

Toxic gas leak in South Africa kills 16 people, including 3 children

A police officer and forensic team members at the scene of a suspected gas leak thought to be linked to illegal mining, in the Angelo shack settlement, near Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, on July 6, 2023. Reuters



AP

Johannesburg, July 6

At least 16 people, including three children, were killed by a leak of a toxic nitrate gas being used by illegal miners to process gold in a settlement of closely packed metal shacks, South African police and local officials said.

Emergency services initially announced on Wednesday that as many as 24 people might be dead in the Angelo settlement in Boksburg, a city on the eastern outskirts of Johannesburg. But police and Gauteng Province Premier Panyaza Lesufi later said the number of deaths had been confirmed as 16 after a recount of the bodies.

“It’s not a nice scene at all ... It’s painful, emotionally draining and tragic,” Lesufi, who visited the scene, was quoted as saying in news reports.

Teams were searching the area looking for other casualties deep into the night. The bodies of the victims remained lying on the ground hours after the leak was reported around 8 pm as emergency services waited for forensic investigators and pathologists to arrive to process the scene. The bodies were still there at 3 am.

“We can’t move anybody. The bodies are still where they are on the ground,” said emergency services spokesman William Ntladi.

A forensic investigator was seen covering the body of a small child with a blanket. Another body could be seen covered in a white cloth with a shoe sticking out. It lay under a strip of yellow police tape cordoning off the area.

Police said the three children killed were aged 1, 6 and 15. Two people were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Boksburg is the city where 41 people died after a truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas got stuck under a bridge and exploded on Christmas Eve.

Ntladi said Wednesday’s deaths were caused by nitrate gas that leaked from a gas cylinder being kept in a shack. He said the canister had emptied out in the leak and teams were able to begin going over an area stretching out 100 metres (100 yards) from the cylinder to check for more casualties.

Investigators were searching through narrow alleys between shacks, cast into darkness by the lack of streetlights — a common situation in the deeply impoverished informal settlements found in and around South Africa’s cities. Six police cars, an armoured vehicle and one ambulance were parked at the entrance to the Angelo settlement.

Ntladi said the information authorities had indicated the cylinder that caused the leak was being used by illegal miners to separate gold from dirt and rock.

Lesufi, the Gauteng premier, tweeted videos of the dusty inside of a shack where at least four gas cylinders can be seen on metal stands. The video also shows what Lesufi said was the cylinder responsible for the leak lying on the floor next to the entrance of the shack.

Authorities didn’t say if the illegal miners they believed to be responsible for the gas leak were among the casualties.

Illegal mining is rife in the gold-rich areas around Johannesburg, where miners go into closed off and disused mines to search for any deposits left over.

Mining fatalities underground are also common and the South African government department responsible for mining announced recently that at least 31 illegal miners were believed to have died in a gas explosion in a disused mine in the city of Welkom in central South Africa. The cause was methane gas, the mining department said.

Wednesday’s tragedy was likely to stoke more anger at illegal miners, who are often migrants from neighbouring countries, operate in organised gangs and are blamed for bringing crime into neighbourhoods.

Violence against illegal miners erupted last year and raged for days in an area west of Johannesburg after a group of 80 men, some of whom were believed to be illegal miners, were charged with gang-raping eight women who were working on a TV shoot at a disused mine.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

MP urination case: Home of accused razed, kin claim action being taken over old video circulated as elections close

2
Haryana

Gurugram administration to conduct structural audit of 23 housing societies

3
Punjab

BJP will work on all 13 Lok Sabha and 117 assembly seats in Punjab, says newly-appointed state party chief Sunil Jakhar

4
Diaspora

Indian-origin MP in Canada slams posters by Khalistani supporters; says they continue to reach a new low

5
Nation

Ajit Pawar ahead in numbers game; 35 of 53 NCP MLAs attend his meeting

6
Punjab

40-feet wide breach in Kandi canal after heavy rain in Punjab

7
Sports

Former India pacer Praveen Kumar and his son survive car crash in UP's Meerut

8
Sports

India, Ashwin continue to be No1 in Test rankings; Williamson topples Root

9
Nation

18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play

10
Delhi

Delhi man booked for forcing wife to dress like pornstar

Don't Miss

View All
Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

In death, man gives fresh lease of life to 4
Chandigarh

In death, Mohali man gives fresh lease of life to 4

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, rushed to hospital for surgery
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident in Los Angeles, undergoes surgery: Report

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools
Haryana

25K teacher posts vacant in Haryana government schools

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids
Delhi

Pakistan woman connects with Noida man online while playing PUBG; comes to India with her 4 kids

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

Top News

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs

Chief Justices for high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Telangana...

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app, crosses 2mn sign-ups in two hours

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app, crosses 2 mn sign-ups in two hours

LG Saxena’s move to stop specialists’ engagement will throttle government’s work: Delhi CM Kejriwal

LG Saxena's move to stop specialists' engagement will throttle government's work: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal’s remarks came days after Lt Governor approv...

Punjab-origin girl ‘buried alive’ by ex-boyfriend in Australia in 'act of revenge', court hears

Punjab-origin girl ‘buried alive’ by ex-boyfriend in Australia in 'act of revenge', court hears

Jasmeen Kaur was stalked and abducted by Tarikjot Singh from...

Congress top brass deliberates with Rajasthan leaders; all eyes on Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot tussle

Congress top brass deliberates with Rajasthan leaders; all eyes on Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot tussle

Gehlot and Pilot have been engaged in power tussle since the...


Cities

View All

Heavy rain brings relief from humidity; miseries on roads

Heavy rain brings relief from humidity; miseries on roads

Parks on Majitha road turn virtual lakes without proper drainage

Dangling wires in Dilawari Street area endanger lives

Police arrest two for attack on BJP SC Morcha leader

Drug peddler held with 276-gm heroin

Minister conducts surprise inspection

Minister conducts surprise inspection

Admn mulls 3% hike in road tax for non-electric vehicles

Admn mulls 3% hike in road tax for non-electric vehicles

2BHK flat in Sector 51-A fetches CHB Rs 1.33 crore

Stray canine menace: Sec 28 residents live in fear of stray dogs

2 boys drown in Saketri rivulet

Rain likely for five days

LG Saxena’s move to stop specialists’ engagement will throttle government’s work: Delhi CM Kejriwal

LG Saxena's move to stop specialists' engagement will throttle government's work: Delhi CM Kejriwal

SC agrees to hear on July 10 AAP Government's petition challenging constitutional validity of Centre's Delhi services ordinance

Lawyers clash, open fire at Tis Hazari court

Rain lashes Delhi, mercury drops

Couple ends life over financial crisis

Rain pours misery on Jalandhar roads

Rain pours misery on Jalandhar roads

Kanungo arrested for demanding Rs 10K bribe

State of parks: Urban Estate-1 park paints a picture of neglect

PUDA employee among 4 held for creating fake property papers

Fields waterlogged as 50-ft wide breach reported in Kandi canal

Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas

Rain Fury: Commuters face tough time as downpour inundates Ludhiana areas

Working of courts hit as rain lashes Ludhiana

Polluted Buddha Nullah overflows, water enters houses in Ludhiana

Narrow escape for many as MC shed, govt school wall give way in Ludhiana

Giaspura Gas Tragedy: Investigation finds loose ends in sewer testing on day of incident

PDA set to start action against illegal colonies

PDA set to start action against illegal colonies

Vir Singh’s entire poetic works to be transliterated into Shahmukhi

Vacant seats: Punjabi unversity extends date for admission

Committee begins stir over village common land

Fatehgarh Sahib: 'Stop plying of illegal carts'