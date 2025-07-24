DT
Home / World / "Trade deal with India is a major win for Britain," says UK PM

"Trade deal with India is a major win for Britain," says UK PM

ANI
Updated At : 09:50 PM Jul 24, 2025 IST
London [UK] July 24 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday hailed India's trade deal with India, calling it a major win for Britain.

Starmer said that the deal will help families with the cost of living.

In a post on X, he said, "Our landmark trade deal with India is a major win for Britain. This is about putting more money in the pockets of hardworking Brits and helping families with the cost of living."

https://x.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1948381601739468875

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India and the UK have ushered in a new era of economic cooperation with the signing of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), along with the Double Contribution Convention, during his tete-a-tete with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

During the meeting, PM Modi emphasised the agreement's potential to boost trade, investment, and skilled mobility for future generations of the two nations.

"Together, we are laying the foundation stone of a new history. We are meeting for the third time this year. I consider this very significant. The UK and India are natural partners. Today marks a historic day in our relations. This will pave a very strong path for the future generations of India and the UK. This is adding a new chapter in business and trade," PM Modi said.

The long-awaited India-UK Free Trade Agreement was signed in the presence of both leaders today. The agreement aims to boost the movement of goods and services between the two countries. PM Modi is currently on a two-day official visit to the UK.

The Prime Minister in a post on X also noted the meeting with his UK counterpart, stating that the FTA will enhance market access for Indian textiles, footwear, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, agricultural products, and processed foods in the UK, benefiting farmers, women, youth, fishermen, and MSMEs.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1948363360300605613

"Exquisite Indian textile products, footwear, gems and jewellery and engineering goods will gain market access to the UK. The opportunities for agricultural products and processed foods will also get an impetus. All of this will benefit our people, especially farmers, women, youngsters, fishermen and MSMEs," he stated in the post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

