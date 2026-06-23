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Home / World / Trade, defence, critical minerals feature as key areas of discussion during Jaishankar's Mongolia visit

Trade, defence, critical minerals feature as key areas of discussion during Jaishankar's Mongolia visit

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ANI
Updated At : 08:23 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid an official visit to Mongolia from June 22-23 at the invitation of his Mongolian counterpart, B Battsetseg and took a stock of the wide-ranging collaboration between the two spiritual neighbours.

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In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs noted how the discussions covered cooperation in development partnership, trade, education, culture, capacity building, supply chains, mining and critical minerals, defence, air connectivity, and people-to-people ties.

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During the talks, both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

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Jaishankar held talks with Foreign Minister Battsetseg and Minister and Chief of Cabinet Secretariat B Enkhbayar. He called on Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, President of Mongolia, S Byambatsogt, Speaker of the State Great Khural (Parliament) of Mongolia. He also met L Enkh-Amgalan, Minister of Education.

During the visit, EAM reviewed the progress in bilateral relations since the State Visit of Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, President of Mongolia, to India in October 2025, and discussed potential areas for future collaboration to further expand the India-Mongolia Strategic Partnership.

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Notably, Jaishankar also visited the construction site of the India-assisted Oil Refinery Project in Altanshiree, Dornogovi province, accompanied by Mongolian Foreign Minister B Battsetseg and Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Damdinnyam Gongor and was briefed on its progress. He also visited the Gandantegchinlen Monastery in Ulaanbaatar.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a post on X, he shared snippets from his meeting with Minister and Chief Cabinet Secretary Battumur Enkhbayar and mentioned that discussions took place on the bilateral cooperation, including new avenues in mining, energy, technology and Human resources.

He also reiterated India's support for the iconic Gandan Monastery in Ulaanbaatar, underlining how it is a symbol of the special and spiritual bond between India and Mongolia.

Significantly, the EAM also witnessed the India-Mongolia partnership project for the digitisation of one million Buddhist manuscripts in action.

Jaishankar's visit to Mongolia is part of a broader four-day tour that also includes South Korea. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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