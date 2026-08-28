Tashkent [Uzbekistan], August 28 (ANI): Trade and investment, stronger cooperation at the United Nations (UN) and other multilateral forums, development cooperation and cultural ties will be among the key areas of discussion during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming state visit to Uzbekistan, Indian Ambassador to Uzbekistan Smita Pant said on Friday.

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Speaking to ANI ahead of PM Modi's two-day state visit in the Central Asian country, Pant said the visit, scheduled from August 29 to 30, will be particularly significant as it comes after an 11-year gap since his last bilateral visit to Uzbekistan.

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"The Prime Minister's forthcoming visit is a state visit, and the bilateral visit is happening after a gap of 11 years. He had visited earlier also, but that was in the SCO context. So, it is the second bilateral visit to Uzbekistan; it's a state visit," Pant said.

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She said the agenda for the visit is "extremely comprehensive", noting significant growth in bilateral economic ties since Modi's previous bilateral visit in 2015.

"Trade itself has increased by 300 per cent. Investments have increased by more than 700 per cent into Uzbekistan. There are an increasing number of tourists who are visiting each other's countries," the Ambassador added.

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Pant said the visit is expected to further consolidate the existing strategic partnership between the two countries.

"It will cement an already very strong strategic partnership," she said.

Pant said the two sides will focus on trade and investment, as well as cooperation on multilateral issues, and development cooperation will also feature prominently. She also highlighted India's capacity-building and training programmes in Uzbekistan.

"Trade and investment will be discussed. Apart from that, we will have consultations on multilateral matters and forging stronger cooperation in the UN and other multilateral fora," she said.

"We have a very strong development cooperation portfolio in Uzbekistan, especially in the area of capacity building and training," the envoy added.

The two sides are also expected to discuss cooperation in culture, pharmaceuticals, health, traditional medicines, agriculture and FinTech, among other sectors.

"All of these issues will be discussed extensively," Pant further stated.

Several Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) are also expected to be signed during the visit to give concrete shape to cooperation in specific areas.

"Several MOUs will be signed, concretising specific areas of cooperation in the area of culture and many other areas," the Ambassador said.

As part of his programme in Tashkent, PM Modi is also expected to visit the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, which Pant described as an important institution in the cultural and educational relationship between the two countries.

She said Hindi has been taught at the university since 1947, giving it nearly eight decades of Indology tradition.

"This is a very esteemed university. Here, Hindi has been taught since 1947-- so almost 80 years of a very strong Indology tradition," Pant said.

She noted that scholars associated with the institution have contributed to the translation and study of Indian literature, including works such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

"Valmiki's Ramayana got translated way back in 1978 by faculty of this university," she said.

According to Pant, nearly 300 students are currently studying Hindi at the university and have developed a strong understanding of Indian literature and authors.

"They speak impeccable, parishkrit Hindi. Apart from that, they have an amazing understanding of Indian writings and authors like Rabindranath Tagore, Amrita Pritam, and Chinnappa Bharati," she said.

"This is a very important element of Prime Minister Modi's programme," the Ambassador added.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi will undertake a state visit to Uzbekistan at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the visit, PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Uzbekistan.

They will also exchange views on advancing their respective development visions, Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030, according to the MEA.

PM Modi will also visit the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies.

The Uzbekistan visit will be followed by PM Modi's trip to the Kyrgyz Republic from August 31 to September 1 to participate in the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek. (ANI)

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