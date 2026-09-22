Trade, rare earths, AI top Xi-Trump meet agenda

Chinese President Xi Jinping will travel to Washington this week for a high-stakes meeting with US President Donald Trump, with trade, rare earths, artificial intelligence and the Taiwan issue set to dominate the September 24 summit as the two sides seek to keep their fragile economic truce from sliding back into confrontation.

China confirmed on Monday that Xi would make a state visit to the United States from September 23 to 25 at Trump’s invitation. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Xi would hold an “in-depth exchange of views” with Trump on major issues concerning bilateral ties as well as world peace and development.

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The meeting will be the second between the two leaders this year, following Trump’s visit to Beijing in May. It will also be Xi’s first visit to the White House in more than a decade and the first Chinese state visit to Washington since 2015.

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The immediate focus will be the future of the US-China trade truce, which is due to expire on November 10. The agreement had helped prevent a renewed escalation in tariffs after the two countries imposed sweeping trade restrictions on each other.

Washington and Beijing are now discussing a possible extension as well as tariff reductions covering selected non-sensitive goods. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice-Premier He Lifeng held preparatory talks in New York on Sunday, with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer also participating.

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The talks produced no major breakthrough but laid the groundwork for possible announcements by Trump and Xi. The two sides discussed a mechanism to identify potential tariff reductions on non-strategic goods, with consumer and low-tech Chinese products, and US energy, agricultural and medical products among the categories being considered.