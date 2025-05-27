Trade, terrorism cannot go hand in hand: Shrikant Shinde in Democratic Republic of Congo

Kinshasa [Democratic Republic of the Congo], May 26 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde here on Monday took a firm stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, stating that trade and terrorism cannot coexist, nor can terrorism and dialogue go hand in hand.

"The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has been a conflict-ridden region for many years, and thus, they understand how terrorism, cross-border terrorism, and state-sponsored terrorism can affect a nation. Trade and terrorism cannot coexist, nor can terrorism and dialogue go hand in hand," Shinde, who is leading a multi-party delegation to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy against it, said.

The delegation is currently visiting the DRC in Africa. Earlier in the day, they met with Congolese Ministers and conveyed the objectives of Operation Sindoor and India's strong stance against terrorism.

Shinde stated, "Today, our all-party delegation met the Hon'ble Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Therese Kayikwamba Wagner. In this meeting, we presented India's efforts and stand in the fight against terrorism. We also conveyed our message of zero tolerance towards terrorism. The meeting reaffirmed India's anti-terrorism position, and the government of the Democratic Republic of Congo extended full support to India in its fight against terrorism."

The Indian parliamentary delegation, led by Shinde, is touring key African nations to strengthen India's strategic and diplomatic relations and to build global consensus against terrorism.

Before this, the delegation also met dignitaries and ministers in the UAE, whose response was very encouraging.

"Our message of zero tolerance towards terrorism was very well received by the UAE. The UAE has stood with India for many years in this cause, and this support will continue in the future as well," Shinde said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League's ET Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal's Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy are also part of the Shinde-led delegation. (ANI)

