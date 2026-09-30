Traditional, emerging security threats discussed at 11th BIMSTEC counter terrorism meet in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The 11th meeting of the BIMSTEC Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime was held in New Delhi from Monday to Tuesday (September 28-29), with member states discussing traditional and emerging security threats and making recommendations to enhance regional cooperation in countering terrorism and transnational crimes, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

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The meeting, hosted by the Government of India, was attended by delegations from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand. Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, Additional Secretary (Counter Terrorism), Ministry of External Affairs, chaired the meeting.

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According to the MEA, the meeting discussed “traditional and emerging non-traditional security threats in the BIMSTEC region”. Participants also deliberated and made recommendations on a wide range of issues to enhance cooperation and collaboration in countering terrorism and transnational crimes in the region.

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The meeting further discussed reports of various sub-groups under the BIMSTEC Joint Working Group on human trafficking; prevention of illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursor chemicals; anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism; legal and law enforcement issues; and cooperation on countering radicalisation and terrorism.

The discussions come as India continues to underline its zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism.

Addressing the 178th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on September 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Today, India pursues a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, and we are witnessing the results of that.”

PM Modi also recalled the 10th anniversary of the Surgical Strike carried out by the Indian Army on September 28-29, 2016.

“The 'Surgical Strike' boldly demonstrated to the entire world a new example of India's counter-terrorism policy. The 'Surgical Strike' was our decisive response to the long-standing pain India had endured due to terrorist attacks. Over the past decade - from the Balakot airstrike to 'Operation Sindoor' - India has repeatedly sent a clear message: if terrorists dare to cast an evil eye on India, they will be met with a befitting response,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh currently holds the rotating chairmanship of BIMSTEC and intends to host a BIMSTEC Summit in 2027.

Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said earlier in September, “Bangladesh currently holds the chairmanship, and we intend to host a BIMSTEC Summit at some point in 2027.” (ANI)

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