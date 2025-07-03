Traditional treasures from Kashmir to West Bengal: PM Modi presents handcrafted gifts celebrating Indian culture to Ghanian leaders

Accra [Ghana], July 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a curated collection of traditional Indian gifts to Ghanian leaders and dignitaries, each reflecting the rich artistic legacy of different Indian states.

The gifts, thoughtfully chosen from Kashmir, Karnataka, Odisha, and West Bengal, beautifully represent the soul of India, a land where every region carries its own story, artistry, and timeless traditions.

To Ghana's Vice President, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, PM Modi gifted a luxurious Kashmiri Pashmina Shawl, renowned for its exceptional softness, warmth, and lightness.

This luxurious Pashmina Shawl, crafted from the fine undercoat of the Changthangi goat in Kashmir, represents timeless artistry and elegance. The shawl features intricate hand-embroidered floral and paisley motifs, iconic of Kashmiri heritage.

Each piece is crafted through meticulous hand-spinning, weaving, and embroidery by skilled artisans, often requiring weeks or months to complete.

Celebrated worldwide, a genuine Pashmina is both a functional winter accessory and a symbol of India's rich textile legacy, making it a meaningful and sophisticated gift.

The Ghanaian President John Mahama received an exquisite pair of Bidriware vases from Bidar, Karnataka. To the President's spouse, Lordina Mahama, PM Modi presented a Silver Filigree Work Purse from Cuttack, Odisha.

A gift that wasn't just elegant, but steeped in centuries of Indian craftsmanship and cultural pride.

For the Speaker of Ghana, PM Modi chose a Miniature Elephant Ambawari, handcrafted in West Bengal. This exquisite Miniature Elephant Ambawari, handcrafted in West Bengal, symbolises royal tradition and India's rich artistic heritage.

Earlier in the day, he addressed the Parliament of Ghana and highlighted the "sweetness" of the relationship between the two countries, which he said was rooted in shared struggles.

"The histories of India and Ghana bear the scars of colonial rule, but our spirits have always remained free and fearless. We draw strength and inspiration from our rich heritage. We take pride in our social, cultural and linguistic diversities. We built nations rooted in freedom, unity and dignity. Our relationship knows no bounds," PM Modi said.

After addressing the Parliament of Ghana, PM Modi greeted members of the Parliament. Following that, he also received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian diaspora.

He also shared a post on X and wrote, "It was wonderful to interact with Ghana's Members of Parliament after my address earlier today. It was gladdening to hear their kind words about India."

Notably, PM Modi departed for Trinidad and Tobago after completing his visit to Ghana. PM Modi will pay an official visit to Trinidad and Tobago from July 3 to 4.

"Leaving for Trinidad & Tobago. Later this evening, I look forward to attending a community programme in Port of Spain. Tomorrow, will be addressing the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago. Looking forward to deepening ties with a valued partner in the Caribbean, with whom we share very old cultural linkages," PM Modi wrote on X after his departure. (ANI)

