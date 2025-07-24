DT
Home / World / Transporters protest in PoJK's Jhelum valley over unauthorised vehicles and fines

Transporters protest in PoJK's Jhelum valley over unauthorised vehicles and fines

ANI
Updated At : 01:10 PM Jul 24, 2025 IST
Muzaffarabad [PoJK], July 24 (ANI): Transport operators in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (PoJK) Jhelum Valley staged a protest strike this week against the presence of unauthorised vehicles and what they claim are unjust fines enforced by the local authorities. The demonstration caused significant transportation disruptions, leaving many commuters, including students and government workers, without any means of transport.

The strike began on July 17 in Muzaffarabad and rapidly extended throughout the Jhelum Valley area. Transporters ceased their services and assembled in the city to express their grievances. Their primary demands include a prohibition on illegal vehicles operating without proper permits and an end to the excessive fines being levied on local drivers.

According to the protesters, vehicles that have been servicing routes such as Muzaffarabad to Chennari for many years are now being targeted, while outside operators from other regions and areas of Pakistan continue to operate without appropriate authorisation. "Our vehicles have been in operation for 40 to 50 years. Now, outsiders are being permitted to enter through unofficial agreements, and our vehicles are being confiscated," remarked one transporter.

Another significant concern raised was the imposition of fines. Drivers stated they have not raised fares despite increasing fuel costs, but are still being penalised. "They've prohibited 8 to 9 of our vehicles. We are not the cause of the issue. The problem lies with the unauthorised vehicles," shared a protester.

The transporters also accused a local transport mafia of collaborating with authorities to favour non-local operators in exchange for commissions. Attempts to discuss the situation with local administration officials reportedly went unaddressed.

Although the strike has concluded, transporters have cautioned that they may begin protests again if their requests are not addressed. They are urging immediate intervention from the administration to regulate the transportation sector, eliminate illegal vehicles, and ensure just treatment of local operators. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

