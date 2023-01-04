Travel curbs 'biased', will take countermeasures: Beijing

Beijing, January 3

Piqued by several countries, including India, clamping curbs on Chinese travellers amid the massive surge of Covid in the country, China on Tuesday said the restrictions are discriminatory and warned of reciprocal countermeasures.

The US, Australia, Canada, India, Israel, Malaysia, Morocco, Qatar, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and several EU countries have asked travellers from China to take a Covid test prior to boarding their flights, while Morocco, which attracts a large number of Chinese tourists, even banned Chinese travellers from entering the country.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning went on the offensive saying “we do not believe the entry restriction measures some countries have taken against China are science-based. Some of these measures are disproportionate and unacceptable. We reject using Covid measures for political purposes and will take corresponding measures. — PTI