Travel restrictions lifted for CPN-UML Chair KP Sharma Oli by Inquiry Commission

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 6 (ANI): The inquiry commission investigating the September 8-9, 2025, incidents has lifted the movement restrictions on CPN-UML chair and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, a day after recording his statement at his Gundu residence in Bhaktapur, The Kathmandu Post reported.

As per The Kathmandu Post, a commission team visited Oli's residence on Sunday to record his statement. Oli had previously questioned the neutrality of the commission and refused to appear at its office, accusing commission chair Gauri Bahadur Karki of bias. The commission maintained that his statement had to be recorded in some form.

Bigyan Raj Sharma, a member of the inquiry panel, said, "We took the decision after we received the written statement of the former prime minister."

Oli handed over his written statement on the spot after the commission delivered an official notice at his residence on Sunday. The movement restrictions had been imposed on Oli, then-Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, and several other senior officials as the panel investigated the deadly suppression of youth protests. Restrictions on other officials were lifted immediately after their statements were recorded, according to The Kathmandu Post.

As per The Kathmandu Post, the three-member commission, led by former judge Gauri Bahadur Karki, was formed to probe allegations of excessive force, human rights violations, and political mismanagement during the youth-led Gen Z uprising, which claimed 77 lives, including 19 on the first day of protests.

Meanwhile, Oli also appeared before the National Human Rights Commission to record his statement in person on the same day. During a question-and-answer session lasting over two and a half hours, Oli reportedly denied any personal role in ordering police to open fire on the first day of protests. According to an official familiar with the process, Oli argued that the Prime Minister does not issue orders to the police, as per The Kathmandu Post. (ANI)

