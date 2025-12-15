Travel warnings renewed for Israelis in wake on Australia massacre

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 15 (ANI/TPS): After the terrorist attack on Jews on Sunday at a Hanukkah event, which took place on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, Israel's National Security Council issued renewed safety guidelines for Israelis travelling abroad:

Advertisement

A. It is strongly recommended to avoid attending mass events that are not secured. This includes events at synagogues, Chabad houses, Hanukkah parties, etc.

Advertisement

B. Be vigilant around Jewish/Israeli sites and report to security forces if anything unusual is detected (suspicious person, suspicious object. (ANI/TPS).

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)