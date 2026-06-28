"Treachery", US strikes violate MoU: Iran condemns "American terrorist army" for attacks on surveillance facilities

Tehran [Iran], June 28 (ANI): Slamming the US air strikes on Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, Tehran on Sunday said the "brutal attacks" are a clear violation of the UN Charter and the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the countries.

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According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the US attacks showed that the President Donald Trump-led administration lacks credibility, alleging that "treachery is part of the essence of this regime."

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"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the air strikes by the American terrorist army in the early hours of Sunday, June 28, 2026 on several monitoring and surveillance facilities on the country's southern coast. These brutal attacks, which are a clear violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the United Nations Charter and also a blatant violation of the first paragraph of the ceasefire agreement dated June 18, 2026, show that the American regime places no value or credibility on its own commitments, and this treachery is part of the essence of this regime," the statement read.

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Notably, Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the United Nations Charter prohibits member states from using or threatening physical force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any other state, or in any manner inconsistent with the purposes of the UN.

Vowing a stern response, Iran reaffirmed its resolve to defend its sovereignty and territory against the US military aggression in accordance with the Article 51 of the UN Charter, which establishes the right of sovereign states to use force in individual or collective self-defence if an 'armed attack' occurs, according to IRIB.

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"While reminding the UN Security Council and the Secretary-General of this organization of their responsibilities regarding peace and international security, the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes its resolve to defend Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity against American military aggression, in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter," the Ministry said.

This comes after US President Trump on Saturday (local time) said America struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites in tit-for-tat action for violating the ceasefire. Trump threatened to wipe out Iran if the violations continued.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, "United States aircraft just struck Iranian missile and drone storage locations, and coastal radar sites, for violating the Cease Fire Agreement, AGAIN! It is very possible that they will never learn! There may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started. If that happens, the Islamic Republic of Iran will no longer exist! President DJT."

Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that American forces carried out additional strikes against multiple military targets in Iran, under the direction of the Commander in Chief, US President Donald Trump.

According to a statement issued by CENTCOM, the operation came after Iran allegedly failed to uphold the ceasefire and launched a one-way drone attack that struck the Panama-flagged tanker M/T Kiku near the Strait of Hormuz. The US said the vessel was carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil.

CENTCOM said US aircraft targeted Iranian military surveillance infrastructure, communication systems, air defence sites, drone storage facilities and mine-laying capabilities, describing the strikes as a direct response to continued Iranian attacks on commercial shipping.

In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday claimed it had destroyed eight US military infrastructures in Kuwait and Bahrain in a joint missile and drone operation, describing the strikes as retaliation for a second wave of US military attacks on Iranian targets.

The IRGC said the operation was a "decisive response" to what it described as recent US aggression. (ANI)

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