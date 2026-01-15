Washington DC [US], January 15 (ANI): US has announced new sanctions on 18 key Iranian individuals and entities "involved in the brutal crackdown against the Iranian people."

"The United States stands firmly behind the Iranian people in their call for freedom and justice," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent on Thursday. "At the direction of President Trump, the Treasury Department is sanctioning key Iranian leaders involved in the brutal crackdown against the Iranian people. Treasury will use every tool to target those behind the regime's tyrannical oppression of human rights."

As per the statement, among the Iranian security officials sanctioned on Thursday is Ali Larijani, the Secretary of the Supreme Council for National Security (SCNS).

OFAC designated 18 individuals and entities whom it said played "critical roles in laundering the proceeds of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical sales to foreign markets as part of the clandestine "shadow banking" networks of sanctioned Iranian financial institutions Bank Melli and Shahr Bank."

The statement accused Iran of economic mismanagement and said that the funds are being used to finance "repression of Iranian people and support for terrorist groups abroad".

"Rather than using these revenues to benefit the Iranian people, who face economic calamity amid crippling inflation and massive deficits caused by the regime's economic mismanagement, these funds are instead used to finance the regime's repression of the Iranian people and its support for terrorist groups abroad."

The statement further noted that as a result of the action by the US, "all property and interests in property of the designated or blocked persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC. In addition, any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked. Unless authorized by OFAC, or exempt, OFAC's regulations generally prohibit all transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of blocked persons."

The statement said that the violations of U.S. sanctions may result in the imposition of civil or criminal penalties on U.S. and foreign persons.

"OFAC may impose civil penalties for sanctions violations on a strict liability basis. OFAC's Economic Sanctions Enforcement Guidelines provide more information regarding OFAC's enforcement of U.S. economic sanctions. In addition, financial institutions and other persons may risk exposure to sanctions for engaging in certain transactions or activities involving designated or otherwise blocked persons. The prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any designated or blocked person, or the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person. ", it said.

This comes as protests continue to escalate across Iran, with reports of clashes between protesters and security forces, resulting in an estimated death toll ranging from under 3,000 to over 12,000, according to Times of Israel. (ANI)

