Tremors felt in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir after 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Powerful earthquake tremors shook Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and several other northern Indian states on Saturday evening after an earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hit Afghanistan.

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According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity, the epicentre of the quake was located in Afghanistan, measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale.

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Detailing the technical parameters of the quake, the agency stated on X, "EQ of M: 6.2, On: 27/06/2026 19:04:51 IST, Lat: 36.442 N, Long: 70.672 E, Depth: 215 Km, Location: Afghanistan."

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In a separate assessment, the United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake struck 43 km south of Jurm in north-eastern Afghanistan.

Initial assessments indicated no immediate reports of casualties or destruction within Afghanistan. According to the Red Cross, Afghanistan remains highly prone to earthquakes, particularly in the Hindu Kush region, which is classified as one of the world's most seismically active areas. The humanitarian agency noted that the country's vulnerability stems from its location at the collision zone between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, whilst also being intersected by major fault lines traversing the country.

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The severe tremors in north India come amid a period of heightened tectonic activity across the wider region, with at least five moderate earthquakes striking Pakistan's south-western province of Balochistan since Friday. These tremors, ranging in magnitude from 4.3 to 5.3, have reportedly injured at least five people and damaged several mud houses in remote locations, including Barkhan, Musakhail, Kohlu, Kingri and Rakhni.

This regional activity coincides with severe global seismic events, as a fresh quake measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale hit Venezuela on Saturday off Aragua, coming just days after two devastating earthquakes flattened buildings in the South American nation.

Meanwhile, the death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes climbed to nearly 1,000 as rescue operations entered their second day, amidst growing frustration among local populations over limited resources and what residents described as an inadequate state response.

International rescue teams and humanitarian aid have started arriving in the worst-affected parts of Caracas and surrounding regions nearly 48 hours after the powerful 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes struck. Official government figures have placed the confirmed death toll at 920, with 3,360 people injured and 172 still believed to be trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

Compounding the crisis, an online platform collecting reports of missing individuals had registered more than 50,000 cases by Friday afternoon. (ANI)

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