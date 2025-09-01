DT
Tremors felt in Pakistan after 6 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan

Tremors felt in Pakistan after 6 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan

ANI
Updated At : 09:30 AM Sep 01, 2025 IST
Islamabad [Pakistan], September 1 (ANI): Tremors were felt across several parts of Pakistan after a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck Afghanistan in the early hours of Monday, as reported by Dawn.

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres with its epicentre located southwest of Asadabad, Afghanistan.

According to Dawn, the tremors were felt across several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan's Punjab in the early hours of Monday. Citing authorities, it mentioned that no casualties or damage were reported so far.

Dawn, citing the state-run PTV, said that tremors were felt in places such as Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to Dawn, after the tremors, district administrations across Pakistan's Punjab began inspections of buildings to assess structural safety.

"However, no casualties or damage have been reported so far," Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said, as reported by Dawn.

The PDMA mentioned that its provincial control room and all district emergency operation centres are on 24/7 alert.

According to Dawn, Pakistan falls on three major tectonic plates, namely the Arabian, Eurasian and Indian. This creates five seismic zones. The intersection of multiple fault lines means that tectonic movements remain a frequent occurrence in the region.

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Afghanistan early on Monday, with tremors felt across the region, including parts of Pakistan.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 00:47:41 IST, with its epicentre located at latitude 34.50°N and longitude 70.81°E, at a depth of 160 km.

"EQ of M: 6.3, On: 01/09/2025 00:47:41 IST, Lat: 34.50 N, Long: 70.81 E, Depth: 160 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS stated in a post on X.

According to the NCS, this initial earthquake was followed by aftershocks with magnitudes ranging between 4 and 5.

Following the 6.3 magnitude tremors, a 4.7 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of around 140 km, not far from the epicentre of the initial tremor.

"EQ of M: 4.7, On: 01/09/2025 01:08:13 IST, Lat: 34.62 N, Long: 70.92 E, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS stated in a post on X.

This was followed by a 4.3 magnitude and a 5.0 magnitude tremor at 140 km and 40 km depth, respectively.

"EQ of M: 4.3, On: 01/09/2025 01:59:44 IST, Lat: 34.58 N, Long: 70.78 E, Depth: 140 Km, Location: Afghanistan," NCS stated in a separate post.

"EQ of M: 5.0, On: 01/09/2025 03:03:25 IST, Lat: 34.55 N, Long: 70.81 E, Depth: 40 Km, Location: Afghanistan," it added in another post.

All these tremors are classified as either shallow or intermediate earthquakes, depending on the depth.

Shallow and intermediate earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

