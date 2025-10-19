DT
Home / World / TRENDS symposium analyses role of AI in regulatory systems

TRENDS symposium analyses role of AI in regulatory systems

ANI
Updated At : 02:30 PM Oct 19, 2025 IST
Frankfurt [Germany], October 19 (ANI/WAM): TRENDS Research and Advisory, through its virtual office in Germany, hosted a symposium titled "The Role of AI in Security: Balancing Technological Limits and Human Responsibility" on the sidelines of its participation at the 77th Frankfurt International Book Fair 2025.

The event brought together experts and specialists in security, defence, intelligence, and counterterrorism to discuss how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping global security and the ethical responsibilities that accompany its use.

Opening the session, Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, said that AI is now integral to national and international security, with applications spanning counterterrorism, cybersecurity, surveillance, border control, and military strategy. He warned, however, that the rapid spread of AI technologies also introduces new risks such as manipulation of systems, algorithmic bias, privacy breaches, and overreliance on automation.

"AI should assist in critical decision-making, not replace human judgment," he said, emphasising the need for international cooperation, ethical frameworks, and policy development to govern AI in security contexts.

Yan St-Pierre, CEO of the Modern Security Consulting Group MOSECON, highlighted AI's dual role in both combating and enabling terrorism, noting that extremist groups exploit AI for propaganda, cyberattacks, and operational planning. He stressed that human oversight remains essential to prevent misuse and ensure accountability.

Mustafa Al-Ammar, member of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU), warned of the dangers posed by deepfakes and digital disinformation, calling for unified European standards in cyber defence and stronger collaboration between security entities to balance privacy and security.

Jassim Mohamed, Head of the European Centre for Counterterrorism and Intelligence Studies (ECCI), said that while AI accelerates data analysis and threat detection, it cannot replace human ethical reasoning. He urged for stricter oversight, continuous training, and international legal frameworks to ensure AI use aligns with democratic values.

The symposium concluded that while AI enhances security capabilities, human responsibility, transparency, and ethical governance remain indispensable to safeguard stability and global trust. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

