Home / World /

Trial of shooter of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe to begin next week

ANI
Updated At : 11:55 AM Oct 24, 2025 IST
Tokyo [Japan], October 24 (ANI): The trial of the man indicted for killing former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, is set to begin next week, as reported by Kyodo News.

According to Kyodo News, Tetsuya Yamagami, 45, is expected to plead guilty to the murder of former PM Abe, who was Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister postwar.

The trial at the Nara District Court is scheduled to begin on October 28 and conclude on December 18, with a ruling expected on January 21. A total of 12 witnesses will testify, the court said, as reported by Kyodo News.

Tetsuya Yamagami is accused of shooting Abe with a handmade firearm during an election stump speech in the western Japanese city of Nara on July 8, 2022, according to the indictment and other sources.

It was reported that the witnesses include Yamagami's mother and a religious scholar, as requested by the defense team. A lawmaker who was at the scene is also expected to be summoned as a prosecution witness.

As per Kyodo News, Yamagami has told investigators that he held a grudge against the Unification Church because of the financial ruin his family suffered as a result of the massive donations, likely of around 100 million yen ($650,000), that his mother made to the group. He targeted Abe because Abe's grandfather, former Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, helped introduce the group to Japan from South Korea, investigative sources said earlier.

Prior to the charges being pressed on him, Yamagami underwent an extensive, roughly six-month psychiatric examination that found him mentally fit to be held criminally responsible.

Citing the indictment and other sources, Kyodo News said that Yamagami tested his handmade weapons multiple times, including at a facility connected to the Unification Church, a day before the fatal shooting.

In addition to the murder charge, Yamagami has been indicted for causing damage to a building by test-firing and violating laws regulating firearms, explosives, and the manufacturing of weapons.

Shinzo Abe had served as Japan's prime minister between 2006 and 2007 as well as 2012 and 2020. Nara Prefecture- where his shooting took place, includes the constituency of Sanae Takaichi, his protege who became Japan's first female prime minister earlier in the month. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

