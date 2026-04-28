icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Trial opens over foiled attack on Taylor Swift’s Vienna concert

Trial opens over foiled attack on Taylor Swift’s Vienna concert

Trial opens over 2024 plot involving a 21-year-old accused Islamic State-linked suspect who planned bomb attack using online instructions ahead of Taylor Swift’s Vienna concert

article_Author
Reuters
Austria, Updated At : 01:49 PM Apr 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Two men suspected of being Islamic State (IS) supporters, who were planning an attack on Taylor Swift's Vienna concert in 2024, are escorted by security personnel as they arrive in a courtroom for their trial in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, April 28, 2026. Image credit/REUTERS.
Advertisement

The trial of a 21-year-old accused of planning an Islamist attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna in 2024 that was foiled at the 11th hour opened on Tuesday, with his lawyer saying beforehand he would plead guilty to the main charges.

Advertisement

The defendant, an Austrian identified as Beran A, was arrested on August 7, 2024, the day before the first of three planned concerts by the U.S. pop star in Vienna. All three dates were then cancelled, to the dismay of fans.

Advertisement

The trial in Wiener Neustadt, near Vienna, will focus on more than that planned attack.

Advertisement

Beran A, who prosecutors say swore allegiance to Islamic State, is also accused, along with Slovak national Arda K, of planning attacks in the Middle East they did not go through with, and of helping a third man who has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out a knife attack in Mecca.

“He is pleading guilty regarding the whole Taylor Swift affair,” Beran A’s lawyer Anna Mair said before the trial began just after 9 a.m., adding that he would plead not guilty to the other allegations.

Advertisement

Arda K will plead guilty to travelling to Istanbul with the intention of carrying out a militant attack that he did not go ahead with, his lawyer David Jodlbauer said before the trial.

Both defendants covered their faces as they entered the courtroom, as is common in German-speaking countries to avoid being identifiable in photographs. Beran A wore a dark blue shirt and jeans, Arda K a light blue shirt and beige trousers.

Prosecutors accuse Beran A of obtaining instructions online on how to make shrapnel bombs of the kind used by Islamic State, producing a small amount of the explosive triacetone peroxide and trying to buy weapons illegally for the planned attack.

He has been charged with various terrorism-related offences as well as belonging to a criminal organisation and making a dangerous threat, and faces 10 to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors also allege the two and the third man had planned to carry out one attack each in the Middle East before the Swift concerts, in March 2024: Beran A in Dubai, Arda K in Istanbul and the third man in Mecca.

While each travelled to his designated city, only the third man is believed to have launched an attack - he was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a security official at Mecca’s Grand Mosque. He is still in custody in Saudi Arabia.

Tuesday is the first of four scheduled trial days. The last is May 21, and it is unclear whether more will be needed.

Two men suspected of being Islamic State (IS) supporters, who were planning an attack on Taylor Swift's Vienna concert in 2024, are escorted by security personnel as they arrive in a courtroom for their trial in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, April 28, 2026.Image credit/REUTERS.

Two men suspected of being Islamic State (IS) supporters, who were planning an attack on Taylor Swift's Vienna concert in 2024, are escorted by security personnel as they arrive in a courtroom for their trial in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, April 28, 2026. Image credit/REUTERS.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts