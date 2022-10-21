Tribal clashes kill 170 in Sudan

Cairo, October 20
Two Sudanese officials say that tribal clashes in the country’s southern province of Blue Nile have killed 170 persons over the past two days.
The officials say the fighting erupted on Wednesday. The clashes are the latest in inter-communal violence across Sudan. Fighting in Blue Nile that erupted in July had killed 149 persons by early October and last week, renewed clashes there killed 13. — AP
