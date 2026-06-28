Tribute to his leadership in Blue Economy, ocean governance: Seychelles Prez on conferring 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' title on PM Modi

Victoria [Seychelles], June 28 (ANI): The President of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie, on Sunday conferred the honorary title of "Guardian of the Blue Horizon" on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing it as a tribute to his leadership in sustainability, the Blue Economy and ocean governance.

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Addressing a joint press statement with the Prime Minister following delegation-level talks, President Herminie described the title as the highest honour bestowed by the Republic of Seychelles on international dignitaries.

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President Herminie said the distinction reflects the island country's profound respect and acknowledgement for the leader whose guidance and cooperation represent the ideals of the title.

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"A particular highlight was my honour in bestowing upon Prime Minister Modi the honorary title 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon', a tribute to his exceptional leadership in sustainability, the Blue Economy and ocean governance," Herminie said.

"This distinction represents the highest honour that the Republic of Seychelles confers upon international dignitaries. It stands as a symbol of our nation's deepest respect and recognition for those whose leadership and partnership embody the spirit of the Guardian of Our Blue Horizon," he added.

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He further noted that the Indian Ocean remains a shared space of peace and prosperity for both countries.

"The Indian Ocean unites us, and we are committed to ensuring it remains a beacon of peace and shared prosperity," he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi was conferred 'Guardian of the Blue Horizon' by Seychelles, the highest distinction of the country for leadership in environmental conservation and sustainable development. The award acknowledges PM Modi's long-standing push for sustainable growth and his green vision.

President Herminie also said the bilateral talks with PM Modi marked a significant milestone in strengthening cooperation between India and Seychelles, adding that the discussions would be "a landmark in our bilateral journey".

"Our talks have set a strong foundation for the next chapter of our cooperation. We reviewed our progress across key areas and agreed to accelerate action on our commitments," he said.

A key focus of the discussions was the implementation of the Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages (SESEL), which provides strategic direction for cooperation across multiple sectors.

He also expressed appreciation for India's support in advancing the initiative and translating it into tangible outcomes.

The SESEL was announced by both leaders in February this year during President Herminie's state visit to India.

On maritime cooperation, Herminie said security in the Indian Ocean Region remains central to bilateral ties, adding that both sides reaffirmed Seychelles' place in India's MAHASAGAR vision and their commitment to counter piracy, drug trafficking, illegal fishing and cross-border crime.

"As maritime neighbours, security in the Indian Ocean region remains central to our relationship. We reaffirmed Seychelles' special place in India's MAHASAGAR vision. We affirmed our commitment to counter piracy, drug trafficking, illegal fishing and cross-border crime," Herminie said.

MAHASAGAR is India's expanded vision for the Global South, standing for "Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions". It builds on the earlier SAGAR framework and goes a step further by broadening cooperation beyond the immediate region to a more global scale. The vision focuses on promoting trade for development, strengthening capacity building for sustainable growth, and ensuring mutual security for a shared future.

He also acknowledged India's assistance in maritime surveillance, hydrography and defence capacity building, including the refit of PS Zoroaster and the gifting of the Fast Attack Vessel PS LESPWAR to the Seychelles Coast Guard.

Highlighting development cooperation, he said discussions on India's USD 175 million Special Economic Package -- comprising USD 125 million in a rupee-denominated Line of Credit and USD 50 million in grant assistance -- would support key sectors including social housing, e-mobility, vocational training, health, defence and maritime security.

President Herminie also noted the e-inauguration of the Professional and Technical Education Centre, calling it a major milestone in capacity building for Seychellois youth. He expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the initiative.

In addition, he highlighted the inauguration of three solar water pumping systems under the International Solar Alliance, aimed at supporting Seychelles' clean energy transition.

The two leaders also concluded multiple legal agreements covering cooperation in foreign service training, digital banking, health, agriculture, seafaring, extradition, space exploration and the construction of a new Seychelles National Hospital.

Prime Minister Modi is on a three-day State Visit to Seychelles from June 27 to June 29 at the invitation of President Herminie.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to attend Seychelles' Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, marking 50 years of the country's independence from the United Kingdom in 1976. (ANI)

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