Trilateral Summit in Athens: FM Saar Meets with Greek and Cypriot Counterparts to Advance Regional Alliance

Sa'ar stressed to his colleagues that there are elements in Tehran who are more desperate than ever to obtain nuclear weapons, especially after Iranian proxies across the Middle East suffered severe blows at the hands of Israel.
ANI
Updated At : 11:11 PM Mar 13, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], March 13 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar met Thursday in Athens with the foreign ministers of Greece and Cyprus, Giorgos Graffitris and Constantinos Kombos, as part of a trilateral summit of Israel's "Hellenic Alliance" with Greece and Cyprus. The focus of their discussions was on regional developments and the Iranian nuclear threat.

He updated his colleagues on the Israeli air force attack in Damascus against a terrorist headquarters of the Islamic Jihad organization.

During the summit, the three countries agreed to strengthen dialogue and coordination between the countries. Among other things, it was agreed to hold regular monthly consultations between the three foreign ministers; establish a committee of directors general of the foreign ministries to deal with strengthening economic relations between the countries; and coordinate a meeting of the leaders of the three countries in the near future. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)


