“Troika arrangement to track outcomes”: PM Modi advocates secure digital repository to strengthen BRICS implementation

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a robust implementation framework anchored by a “Troika” system and a secure digital repository to track decisions, nodal points, and timeframes across annual presidency rotations.

Addressing the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi under India’s 2026 chairship, PM Modi emphasised that a seamless follow-up mechanism is essential to preserve institutional momentum as the grouping enters its third decade and shapes an ambitious agenda for the next 20 years.

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“We need to work on a new and ambitious agenda for the next 20 years. We must begin this process with our own internal working systems. While the BRICS presidency rotates annually, this should not disrupt our institutional momentum. I propose the establishment of a BRICS continuity and implementation mechanism,” PM Modi said.

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He said the proposed mechanism would enable the follow-up of initiatives and outcomes through the ‘Troika’ arrangement.

“This would enable the follow-up of all initiatives and outcomes through the 'Troika' arrangement. We could also create a secure digital repository to record the nodal point, timeframe, and implementation status associated with every decision,” PM Modi said.

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"Troika arrangement" is used in two different ways — one institutional, and the other geopolitical.1. Institutional framework for continuity.

Formally, the Troika is a mechanism to ensure smooth transition of the BRICS chairmanship. Since the grouping does not have a permanent secretariat, its presidency rotates annually among members.

Under this system, the previous chair, the current chair and the incoming chair work in close coordination.

The objective is to maintain policy continuity and ensure that long-term decisions, trade initiatives and expansion-related processes do not lose momentum when the chair changes.

PM Modi also called for time-bound reforms to global multilateral institutions, asserting that restructuring the UN Security Council (UNSC) can no longer be delayed and urging financial institutions to realign voting power with modern economic realities.

He proposed a three-pillar framework—Representation, Responsiveness, and Rule-making—to guide the future roadmap for global governance and the Global South.

"In formulating this roadmap, we must focus on three key aspects: Representation, Responsiveness, and Rule-making. Regarding representation, I would like to state that reform of the UN Security Council can no longer be postponed. Negotiations on this matter must be linked to a definite timeframe and clear outcomes. Similarly, voting power, leadership positions, and policy priorities within financial institutions must align with today's economic realities. Countries that drive global economic growth should also play an appropriate role in shaping global economic governance," said PM Modi.

Asserting that developing nations continue to be excluded from major international decision-making processes, PM Modi called for an overhaul of the global multilateral framework, urging BRICS nations to dismantle existing global inequities.

He highlighted the persistent systemic imbalance faced by developing countries and proposed drafting a 10-point governance reform roadmap to be finalised by the next summit.

“Today, the Global South stands in the front row of global crises but in the back row of decision-making. We must transform this 'pyramid of privilege' into a 'platform of partnership'—one where every nation has a voice, every member has a stake, and the development of humanity lies at the heart of every endeavour,” said PM Modi.

He also criticised the international institutional power structures, stating that global governance currently functions as a rigid pyramid where authority is concentrated at the top while affected nations at the base remain excluded from decision-making.

PM Modi stressed that internal expansion alone is insufficient and urged member nations to drive comprehensive structural reforms on the world stage.

"While strengthening BRICS, we must also chart a course for global reform. The current structure of global governance resembles a pyramid: power and decision-making are concentrated at the top, while the lower tiers consist of nations that are affected by these decisions yet unable to shape them," he said.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to participating countries for their support during India’s BRICS chairmanship and said the 20th anniversary marked a historic milestone for the grouping.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to all of you for your active contribution and support in making India’s BRICS chairmanship a success. This year’s BRICS summit marks a historic milestone. We are celebrating the 20th anniversary of BRICS. In human life, the age of 20 marks the beginning of a new phase of maturity and responsibility,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came as India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 chairmanship, with the grouping entering its third decade.

The summit is expected to focus on strengthening cooperation among BRICS countries across areas of strategic importance and advancing the priorities of the Global South.

India assumed the BRICS chairship for 2026 and has placed emphasis on cooperation in areas including sustainable development, economic growth, technology, climate action and strengthening partnerships among developing countries.

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, a joint statement will be issued by the BRICS nations during the summit today.

BRICS countries have reached consensus on a Joint Statement after intensive negotiations that continued until 4 AM on Saturday. The negotiations saw differences on several contentious issues. India led sustained consultations to bridge competing positions and build consensus among members.

The breakthrough assumes particular significance given that Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE are all part of the same forum, despite big differences and competing positions on several regional and geopolitical issues.

Against the backdrop of ongoing conflicts and heightened tensions in West Asia, securing consensus among countries such as Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE presented a particularly complex diplomatic challenge. India’s diplomatic prowess ensured that these differences did not derail the BRICS process, paving the way for a consensus Joint Statement despite sharply divergent geopolitical positions among member countries.

BRICS has emerged as a key platform for coordinating economic policy among major emerging economies. It serves as the principal forum where these nations shape a common position on global governance. Through sustained dialogue, it has become a channel for advancing the interests of the Global South within multilateral institutions. Its agenda spans development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The grouping reflects the growing economic weight and aspirations of emerging economies globally. It provides members with a platform to share experiences and address common challenges.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed BRICS delegates, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, to Bharat Mandapam - the venue for the BRICS Summit 2026.

India's chairship of the 18th BRICS Summit is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability.” The theme reflects India’s focus on strengthening existing achievements and institutional effectiveness. It places development, sustainability and innovation at the heart of the agenda. It also highlights the aspirations of the Global South. India seeks to reinforce BRICS as a constructive and solutions-oriented forum. (ANI)

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