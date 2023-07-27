Troops advancing south, set to get 1,700 drones: Kyiv

KYIV, July 26
Ukrainian troops are gradually advancing in the south and the military is about to receive a consignment of 1,700 strike and reconnaissance drones to help with the counteroffensive, officials said on Wednesday.
Hanna Maliar, deputy defence minister, reported advances towards the southern, occupied cities of Melitopol and Berdyansk, which is on the Sea of Azov and said Kyiv's troops were also successfully attacking in the east on the flanks of occupied Bakhmut. Russia, which sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, holds swathes of territory in the south and east. — Reuters
