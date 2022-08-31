Truck in Indonesia crashes at school bus stop, killing 10

Bekasi, August 31
A truck transporting iron on the outskirts of Indonesia’s capital on Wednesday crashed at a bus stop in front of a school and killed at least 10 people, most of them elementary students.
The students were waiting for a ride home after finishing classes when the truck smashed into a bus stop on the main road connecting the Bekasi area and East Jakarta.
There were about 20 students at the scene, and those who were injured were taken to two hospitals.
The truck also hit a telecommunications pole that fell down and crushed motorbikes and a pickup that was crossing the road. The driver of the pickup also died.
Police detained the driver of the truck as part of an investigation, said Latif Usman, Jakarta police traffic director. The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.
