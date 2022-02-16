Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest

Ottawa, February 15

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has invoked emergency powers to try to quell the protests by truck drivers and others who have paralysed Ottawa and blocked border crossings in anger over the country's Covid restrictions.

For the past two weeks, hundreds and sometimes thousands of protesters in trucks and other vehicles have clogged the streets of Ottawa, the capital, railing against vaccine mandates and other virus precautions and condemning Trudeau's Liberal government.

Members of the self-styled Freedom Convoy have also blockaded various US-Canadian border crossings, though the busiest and most important — the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit — was reopened over the weekend. In recent days, Trudeau rejected calls to use the military but otherwise said “all options are on the table” to end the protests, including invoking the Emergencies Act, which gives the government broad powers to restore order. — AP

Rules out using military

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau ruled out using the military and said on Monday that the emergency measures “will be time-limited, geographically targeted, as well as reasonable and proportionate to the threats they are meant to address".

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

His father did it too

Trudeau has become the only Canadian leader since his father, Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, 50 years ago to declare a state of emergency in peacetime.

#canadian truckers protest