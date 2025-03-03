Trudeau to bring up Trump’s threat to annex Canada in meeting with King Charles

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet King Charles III, the country's head of state, on Monday where he will discuss US President Donald Trump's threats to make Canada the 51st state.

The king has come under criticism in Canada for being silent about Trump's threats to annex Canada.

Trudeau said in London on Sunday he will discuss matters of importance to Canadians with Charles and said "nothing seems more important to Canadians right now than standing up for our sovereignty and our independence as a nation”.

Charles is the head of state in Canada, which is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.

Overall, the anti-royal movement in Canada is small, but the silence of the monarch on Trump's threats has spurred talk in recent days.

Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney said “for Canadians disappointed that King Charles has not commented” on Trump's threats he can only act on the advice of Canada's prime minister.

“The Government of Canada should ask the Head of State to underscore Canadian sovereignty,” Kenney posted on X.

The king, who met on Sunday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has invited Trump to come to Scotland for a state visit.

“Great news that the Prime Minister will be having an audience with the King of Canada tomorrow. Hopefully this result in the King making a statement regarding his Canadian Realm,” constitutional lawyer Lyle Skinner posed on X.