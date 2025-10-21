DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / True peace with Beijing cannot be built on illusions: Taiwan President rejects 'one China' doctrine

True peace with Beijing cannot be built on illusions: Taiwan President rejects 'one China' doctrine

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:15 PM Oct 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
ANI 20251021134135
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], October 21 (ANI): Taiwan President William Lai stated that it would be unfeasible to attain cross-strait peace merely by endorsing the so-called "1992 consensus" and Beijing's "one China" doctrine, the Taipei Times reported.

Advertisement

Lai asserted that peace cannot solely be achieved through a peace agreement or by acquiescing to conditions set by an aggressor. "Attempting to maintain peace simply by agreeing to the '1992 consensus' or the 'one China' principle is unfeasible," he stated.

Advertisement

Lai expressed these thoughts during the opening ceremony of the Overseas Community Affairs Council Conference in Taipei following the election of former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) lawmaker Cheng Li-wun as KMT chairwoman. Cheng advocates for closer relations with Beijing.

Advertisement

The KMT confirmed on Sunday that Cheng received a congratulatory message from Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding her election, and she reaffirmed her backing for the "1992 consensus" in her response to Xi.

The term "1992 consensus," which former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi admitted to fabricating in 2000, refers to an unspoken understanding between the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party that both parties acknowledge there is "one China," with each having its distinct interpretation of what "China" means, as reported by the Taipei Times.

Advertisement

During the conference in Taipei, Lai acknowledged the contributions of overseas Taiwanese communities to the nation, stating that they embody Taiwan's pride. The conference, which commenced on Sunday and continues through Monday, centres on whole-of-society defence resilience, featuring 117 council members and representatives from 34 countries.

The President also committed to providing disaster relief subsidies for agricultural losses incurred due to typhoons in southern and eastern Taiwan, as noted by the Taipei Times.

Lai mentioned that he is following in Tsai's footsteps to bolster Taiwan's defences against Chinese threats. "We must strive for peace, which, however, cannot be founded on illusions," he remarked.

According to President Lai, Taiwan's semiconductor, information and communications technology, and electronic component manufacturing sectors can aid in developing the local defence industry and integrating into the global defence industrial chain, as reported by the Taipei Times. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts