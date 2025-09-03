Trump accuses Xi of "conspiring against" US as Putin, Kim Jong attend Victory Parade

Washington, DC [US], September 3 (ANI): US President Donald Trump accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of "conspiring against" America after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin attended China's largest-ever military parade on Wednesday.

Advertisement

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Xi of "conspiring against" the United States as they attended the parade, which marked the 80th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II.

China observes September 3 as the anniversary of what it describes as victory in the struggle against Japan in 1945, when Japan was defeated in World War II.

Advertisement

"May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America," Trump wrote on social media as the parade was underway.

"The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and "blood" that the United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader. Many Americans died in China's quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully honoured and remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice!," Trump added.

Advertisement

China held a massive military parade on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were in attendance as Beijing exhibited its military prowess.

China showcased its HQ-9C missiles during the Victory Day Parade in Beijing. A version of the HQ-9 missile system has been acquired by Pakistan for its defence network. It purportedly saw action as per the Pakistan media in Operation Sindoor; however, it failed to protect Pakistani airspace from Indian missiles.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, terming the country "unstoppable," assured its commitment to peaceful development.

"China will adhere to the path of peaceful development. The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable, and humanity's cause of peace and development will prevail," Xi Jinping said.

Noting the conflicts around the world, Xi Jinping assured that China will firmly stand on the "right side of history" and will join hands to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

"Humanity is again faced with a choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, and win-win outcomes or zero-sum games. The Chinese people will stand firmly on the right side of history and on the side of human progress, adhere to the path of peaceful development, and join hands with the rest of the world to build a community with a shared future for humanity," Xi Jinping said.

Xi demanded that the military provide strategic support for national rejuvenation and make greater contributions to world peace and development.

He urged the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to build itself into a world-class force and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

Chinese President then called on nations across the world to eliminate the cause of war and prevent historical tragedies from recurring.

"Common security can only be safeguarded when nations across the world treat each other as equals, live in harmony, and mutually support one another," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)